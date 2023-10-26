Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, will keep living together for a bit longer after their split — but they won’t be sharing the same rooms.

A temporary order issued on Tuesday, October 24, states that both Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and her ex, 38, will have “exclusive use” of their Georgia mansion until it sells. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Zolciak-Biermann will reside in the “basement/nanny suite,” while Biermann will stay in the primary bedroom.

“Neither party shall enter the other party’s individually awarded space in the marital residence without permission,” the order continued. “The parties shall share the common areas of the Marital Residence.”

Judge Shermela J. Williams also ordered the estranged duo to “behave civilly towards one another,” especially in front of their minor children. The twosome share Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann is also the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann’s adult daughters from a previous relationship: Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22.

“Both parties shall refrain from engaging in disparaging contact and/or communication with each other,” read the judge’s order. “Both parties shall be restrained and enjoined from harassing, vilifying, assaulting, stalking or otherwise harming the other party or the minor children in any manner, form or fashion.”

The judge also said Biermann and his estranged wife should not use their children for “relaying messages or communications” between themselves. “Each parent is hereby enjoined and restrained from doing, or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act injuring, maltreating, vilifying, molesting or harassing the adverse party,” the document concluded.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann listed their home for sale earlier this month for $6 million. The house includes seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an arcade, bar, wine cellar, movie theater and gym. The property also comes with a pool and basketball court and is located on the 18th hole of the Manor Golf & Country Club.

Biermann claimed in September court docs that Zolciak-Biermann was trying to delay their divorce so she could stay in the house longer. The duo originally filed for divorce in May but briefly reconciled. Biermann filed for the second time in August.

In his September court filing, the former NFL player said that he and his estranged wife could not afford to move out of the mansion and into their own properties until they sold the house. He argued that selling the home would help his and Zolciak-Biermann’s children financially and emotionally and would provide “enough income to secure their own individual residences, thus taking the children out of the toxic environment.”

Zolciak-Biermann, meanwhile, told TMZ that the decision to sell was “mutual.”