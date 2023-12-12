Kim Zolciak-Biermann and estranged husband Kroy Biermann have been ordered to complete mediation for their divorce by the end of next month.

In a court order filed on Monday, December 11, Judge Shermela J. Williams directed Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and Biermann, 38, to attend a mediation session before January 31, 2024.

“As there are numerous unresolved issues, based upon review of the record and applicable authority, the Court finds that the Parties’ interests and the orderly management of the Court’s docket would be served by referring the above-styled case to mediation,” read Williams’ order. “Both Parties must attend the mediation session.”

The order noted that the estranged duo can either set up a session through the Fulton County Alternative Dispute Resolution program or hire a private mediator. They must also split the costs of mediation equally.

If Zolciak-Biermann and her estranged husband fail to reach an agreement during mediation, their case will remain assigned to the court.

The twosome initially filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage, but reconciled two months later and called off the split. Weeks later, Biermann filed for divorce a second time and described the pair’s marriage as “irretrievably broken.”

He also requested full legal and physical custody of their kids along with exclusive access to his and Zolciak-Biermann’s Georgia home. The duo share Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Biermann is also the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22.

Biermann put the duo’s home on the market in August, noting in court documents that he hoped selling the house would help lessen their debt and provide “enough income to secure their own individual residences, thus taking the children out of the toxic environment.”

One month later, Biermann claimed that his estranged wife was trying to delay their divorce to stay in the home longer, revealing that the house was set to be foreclosed on in November. Zolciak-Biermann, meanwhile, told TMZ that the decision to sell the house was “mutual.”

While the pair’s divorce remains active, they reunited last month to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. Fans noticed that Zolciak-Biermann added her married name back to her Instagram bio after previously dropping it.

“For the moment they are getting along,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They aren’t technically back together, but they are working on their marriage.”