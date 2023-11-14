Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s relationship continues to be a roller-coaster.

“For the moment they are getting along,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They aren’t technically back together, but they are working on their marriage.”

The estranged couple reunited to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday, November 11. Kim, 45, showed herself and Kroy, 37, having a shared meal in an Instagram Story video. She’s since added her married name back to her Instagram handle, making it @kimzbiermann, after dropping the surname in June.

Kim and Kroy tied the knot in 2011 and share children Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kroy is also a father to Kim’s eldest daughters — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22 — whom he adopted following their wedding.

Both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce in May. They reconciled in July and briefly called off the split after hurling various accusations at each other. Kim alleged that she had “serious concerns” for their kids’ safety and requested that Kroy get drug tested. Kroy hit back and alleged that Kim had a gambling problem.

Things got messy again when Kroy filed for divorce a second time in August, referring to their marriage as “irretrievably broken.”

At the time, he filed for full legal and physical custody of their minor children along with exclusive access to his and Kim’s Atlanta home. Days later, Kroy filed to put their house on the market.

In early October, the house was listed at $3.2 million, but it’s since been upped to $6 million. Kim and Kroy “were hoping their house was going to sell quicker, but it hasn’t,” the insider tells Us. “It seems that the bank gave them an extension before going into foreclosure.”

Kroy claimed in his August filing that selling the house would help lessen the debt from their divorce and provide “enough income to secure their own individual residences, thus taking the children out of the toxic environment,” according to court documents obtained by Us.

“He is asking that the court order the house to be placed on the market, and hopefully sold immediately,” Kroy’s lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, told Us in an August 31 statement. “If the court orders it then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties. And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point.”

The following month, Kroy claimed in separate court documents that Kim was trying to delay their divorce to stay in the home longer, revealing that the house was set to be foreclosed on in November. Kim, for her part, told TMZ that the decision to sell the house was a “mutual” one.

In late October, a temporary order declared that Kim and Kroy will both have “exclusive use” of their Atlanta house until it sells — splitting the property for its use.

A judge ordered the pair to “behave civilly towards one another” and “refrain from engaging in disparaging contact and/or communication with each other” while under the same roof.