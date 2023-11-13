Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann appeared to enjoy an Italian dinner to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary — despite their impending divorce.

Kim, 45, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 11, to show off their meal at Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood in Smyrna, Georgia.

“This is the best bruschetta I’ve ever had in my life,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said as she showed off a variety of plates. This is the lasagna. This is amazing.”

Kroy, 37, chimed in, “Unreal.” Kim and Kroy also shared a toast with restaurant management.

Kim and Kroy married in 2011 and share children Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kroy also adopted Kim’s eldest daughters — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22 — following their nuptials. Both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce in May.

Court docs obtained by Us Weekly at the time listed the pair’s date of separation as April 30. The split quickly got messy. Kim requested to have Kroy drug-tested and alleged that she she had “serious concerns” for the kids’ safety. Kroy, who was seeking sole custody of their children, alleged that Kim had a gambling problem and needed a psychological evaluation.

Despite all the drama, it seemed like they worked out their differences when they called off their divorce in July. However, their reconciliation was short-lived. Kroy filed for divorce again in August, seeing full custody of their children, alimony, child support and exclusive use of their Atlanta-area home.

Weeks later, Kim took to Instagram to claim that they were fine. “I’m living here [and] not going anywhere! Been working on our marriage and have been living as husband and wife,” she shared via Instagram Story on September 8.

Days later, a source exclusively told Us that the couple are “all over the place,” adding, “It’s a constant yo-yo that never seems to end.”

Kim claimed in court documents later that month that she and Kroy had sex several times since filing for divorce in May. Kroy’s legal team, however, fired back by saying he still wanted a divorce.

“The fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Kim] does not indicate a desire to reconcile,” Kroy’s September court documents stated. “[Kroy], after this second filing, remains steadfast in his desire to leave [Kim], leave the marital residence, with the children, and provide a home for them that is calm and stable; the opposite of their current environment.”

They seemed to be on friendlier terms last month when Kroy accompanied Kim to Los Angeles for a vaginal rejuvenation procedure.

“Kroy came with her to help her out. It’s a big surgery,” a source exclusively told Us at the time while acknowledging that the exes’ have a “bizarre” bond. “They’re going through a divorce, talk badly about each other, then travel together.”