Kroy Biermann was by estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s side as she traveled to Los Angeles for her vaginal rejuvenation procedure.

“Kroy came with her to help her out. It’s a big surgery,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly while noting that the exes’ have a “bizarre” bond. “They’re going through a divorce, talk badly about each other, then travel together.”

On Thursday, October 19, Zolciak-Biermann, 45, was featured in cosmetic surgeon Dr. David Matlock’s Instagram video. In the clip, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared that was getting a laser vaginal rejuvenation done in addition to getting her skin tightened with the practice’s Renuvion and Morpheus8 treatments.

“Obviously, I’ve had six children. I had them all naturally, so when I’m running or even when I sneeze, I do pee a little bit, which bothers me greatly,” she said of her decision to get the surgery, adding that she would be sharing more later.

While Biermann, 38, was not present in the video, he was spotted with Zolciak-Biermann at the airport on Wednesday, October 18. The former Falcons player was photographed walking behind the reality star and wheeling a carry-on suitcase.

Ahead of their trip, Zolciak-Biermann filed court documents on Monday, October 16, asking the court for primary physical custody of her and Biermann’s four minor children and joint legal custody of their kids. The pair share KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann is also the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann’s two oldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from prior relationships.

In addition to custody of their kids, Zolciak-Biermann is also seeking “temporary and permanent child support” from Biermann as she is “dependent” upon the former athlete for “support and maintenance” of her current lifestyle, per the court docs.

Zolciak’s filing was a response to Biermann’s own August filing for full physical and legal custody of their four children.

Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann have faced a series of ups and downs this past year. Us confirmed in May that the twosome filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. After a brief reconciliation in July, Biermann filed for a second time in August.

In addition to their marriage woes, the duo have been dealing with financial struggles as their shared Georgia home faced foreclosure several times this year. On Monday, Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann agreed to sell the residence. Us confirmed that the reality stars’ mansion has been listed for $6 million, after the original asking price was $3.2 million as of October 3 according to Zillow.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson