Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and estranged husband Kroy Biermann had a tense exchange with law enforcement during their ongoing divorce.

Police officers were called to the exes’ home in Alpharetta, Georgia, in late August. “I just had major neck surgery so I need to sleep in my bed. … I came home and I’m locked out of my room, which happens all the time,” Zolciak-Biermann, 45, claimed in body cam footage from the incident obtained by Us Weekly.

When a police officer asked the reality star whether there was another bedroom she could sleep in for the night, she replied: “No, because of my neck. … This is like a $20,000 mattress.” She added that her daughters’ mattresses were “too soft” for her to comfortably sleep on.

The same law enforcement official informed Biermann, 38, that he could be charged with criminal trespassing for failing to grant Zolciak-Biermann equal access to marital property. The former linebacker replied from behind the locked door, “No I can’t.”

Zolciak-Biermann then claimed that her ex “doesn’t even have a job to pay for this house” and noted that she needed to retrieve items from the room, including “$1,000 cream that I paid for.”

Biermann contested that he was “not comfortable opening the door for [his] safety.” He eventually opened the door and left Zolciak-Biermann’s belongings outside of the bedroom.

After Zolciak-Biermann had all the items in her possession, she told officers: “I could have called you every day for the last two years of my life.”

The incident came one day after Biermann filed for divorce for the second time on August 24, stating that his marriage is “irretrievably broken.” (He initially filed for divorce in May, but the pair temporarily called off their split in July.) Last month, Zolciak-Biermann filed paperwork requesting that Biermann’s second divorce petition be dismissed.

In her September 25 filing, Zolciak-Biermann claimed that she and the retired football player have “engaged in marital sexual relations” since he filed for divorce again, “most recently on or about September 7, 2023.” She argued that Biermann’s “allegation of an irretrievably broken marriage is demonstrably false” due to their “resumed cohabitation.”

Biermann responded with a filing of his own one day later, stating that he has “no desire to reconcile” with his ex. “The fact that he engaged in sexual relations with Respondent does not indicate a desire to reconcile,” the documents read.

Elsewhere in the filing, Biermann argued that the duo’s “current living situation is unsustainable and detrimental to the mental and emotional health” of their minor children: KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters from previous relationships — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 — after they tied the knot in 2011.)

The athlete then accused Zolciak-Biermann of attempting to delay the divorce with her petition, claiming that she does not want to leave their shared Georgia home, which the documents say will be foreclosed in November.

“She has stated that she prefers to file for bankruptcy; a move that will ensure that the parties and their children will remain under the same roof for a significant period of time,” the court documents read. “Without the receipt of equity from the sale of the marital residence, the parties cannot afford to move out of the residence and into new residences.”

Biermann previously filed a request for a court to order the sale of his and Zolciak-Biermann’s home in August. The documents stated that the residence was initially set to be auctioned in March as the pair faced foreclosure proceedings. However, they were able to avoid foreclosure at the time and canceled the auction.