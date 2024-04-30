Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s Atlanta mansion is once again at risk of being foreclosed as the estranged couple struggle to find a buyer.

Truist Bank has given the pair until Friday, May 3, to go back to court and sort out the outstanding debt that they owe the lender, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, April 29.

The paperwork was filed on April 23 and is meant to push Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and Biermann, 38, to accelerate their repayment plan for Truist Bank. If the estranged spouses don’t go back to court by the end of the week, they could be served with a foreclosure, per the docs.

A foreclosure notice, however, doesn’t mean that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her family would be forced out of their Georgia home right away. However, it would signify that Truist Bank is upping its legal claim over the outstanding debt.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s house troubles began in August 2022 when Truist Bank started the foreclosure process after the Bravo star and her husband defaulted on their mortgage.

Zolciak-Biermann made headlines in November 2022 after she denied that she and then-husband Biermann were having any financial issues. She also stated at the time that the property was not for sale.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2023 that Zolciak-Biermann’s family home was in fact in foreclosure and there was an auction slated for the following month.

While the auction was canceled, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s marriage continued to fall apart. The pair filed for divorce in May 2023. They briefly reconciled but the former NFL player filed for a second time that August.

Biermann soon petitioned a judge asking that his and Zolciak-Biermann’s home be put on the market before it was foreclosed on in November 2023. He also requested full legal and physical custody of their four children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. (Biermann is also the stepfather of Zolciak-Biermann’s two adult daughters, Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22, from previous relationships.)

Us confirmed in October 2023 that amid the pair’s ongoing divorce and custody battle that their Georgia mansion was put on the market.

Biermann later requested a restraining order against the foreclosure in October 2023 and both he and Zolciak-Biermann argued that being forced out of their home would hurt their family. However, Truist Bank countered by claiming the request “must be denied” after the estranged couple failed to pay their August 2023 probationary payment.

Us confirmed in January that Truist Bank filed a new set of documents, claiming they have a “right” to foreclose on the estranged spouse’s home.

The paperwork stated that Zolciak-Biermann and her former partner “defaulted on their mortgage,” so the bank “intends to exercise its rights” and foreclose on the home if their debt isn’t paid.

Us Weekly has reached out to Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s reps for comment.