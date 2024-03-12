As Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann continue their custody battle, they are going to be assessed on their parental fitness by an outside party.

A parent fitness evaluator has been appointed to monitor and interview the estranged couple and their four minor children Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The evaluator will conduct home visits to observe the family’s dynamic. The expert may also conduct school visits for the children and consult with additional professionals who have worked with the family.

The addition of the outside authority is the latest development of Zolciak, 45, and Biermann’s ongoing divorce which began in May 2023. Throughout the pair’s tumultuous split, they have gone back and forth on who will maintain custody of their children. (In addition to their four minor children, Biermann, 38, is also the adopted father of Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22, whom Zolciak welcomed in a previous relationship.)

However, things took a turn for the worse when one of Zolciak and Biermann’s little ones had to intervene in an explosive fight between the twosome. According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly in November 2023, one of the kids called 911 and “advised his dad was hitting his mom.”

The cops arrived at the family’s Georgia home and attempted to speak to Biermann who was “verbally combative.” After explaining the reason for the visit, the officer then spoke to the children who were present.

During the exchange, one child said, “It looked like Kroy may have hit [Kim].” When asked to elaborate on the altercation, the child claimed Biermann “put his hand into her face” but insisted he didn’t do it in an “aggressive manner.” The others told the officers “multiple times” that the argument “never turned physical” and their parents were “just yelling at each other.”

The authorities ultimately mediated the situation between Zolciak and Biermann. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star ultimately decided to spend the night at a hotel with her daughter. The police deemed that no crime had been committed and left the scene.

In addition to their divorce, Biermann and Zolciak are also facing foreclosure on their home. The duo have previously avoided foreclosure several times over the years. Us confirmed in February 2023 that the mansion was going up for auction but it was later canceled.

However, according to docs obtained by Us in January, Zolciak and Biermann “defaulted on their mortgage.” Truist Bank claimed they have a “right” to foreclose on the property if the twosome does not pay their debt. Biermann previously requested a restraining order against the foreclosure, but Truist Bank claimed that his appeal “must be denied.”