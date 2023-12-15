Your account
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Child Told Police ‘His Dad Was Hitting His Mom’ During Fight

Kroy Biermann and Kim ZolciakRalph Notaro / MEGA

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann got into an explosive fight and one of their children had to intervene.

According to a police report obtained by Us Weekly, one of the estranged couple’s kids called the authorities for a “verbal domestic disturbance” on November 20. The unnamed child called 911 and “advised his dad was hitting his mom.”

As cops arrived at the pair’s shared Georgia home, an officer attempted to speak with Biermann, 38, who became “verbally combative.”

“I attempt to explain to Kroy we have a lawful reason to be within the home as we were conducting an investigation due to a crime being alleged,” the report stated. “Kroy continues to be verbally combative as I walk past him and into the kitchen of the home to speak with several juveniles.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s Divorce

As the officer entered the home of Zolciak-Biermann, 45, and Biermann, he spoke with their children who were present. The twosome are the parents of Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22, from her prior relationships.

During the exchange, one child said, “It looked like Kroy may have hit [Kim].” When asked to elaborate on the altercation, the kid claimed Biermann “put his hand into her face” but insisted he didn’t do it in an “aggressive manner.” The others present told the officers “multiple times” that the argument “never turned physical” and their parents were “just yelling at each other.”

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermanns Son Told Police His Dad Was Hitting His Mom During Fight
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Paras Griffin/GC Images

After the police spoke with Zolciak-Biermann, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told them that she and Biermann had been “arguing all day about random things.” According to 911 footage obtained by Us from the incident, Biermann accused his estranged wife of sleeping with other men during their divorce.

“Our life is destroyed! What don’t you understand?” Biermann yelled. “There’s no money, there’s no house, we’re getting divorced one day not the next, she’s f–king other men. What do you want?”

Dont Be Tardy Canceled Kim Zolciak Reality Show Ends After 8 Seasons

After the authorities stepped in to mediate the tension between Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, she ultimately decided to spend the night at a hotel with her daughter. According to the officer, he deemed that no crime had been committed. While leaving the property, he also saw Zolciak-Biermann exit the premises.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have had a tumultuous split since they initially filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. The duo briefly reconciled in July but Biermann decided to refile for divorce. Us confirmed on Monday, December 11, that the exes have been ordered to complete a mediation session for their divorce before January 31, 2024.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Georgia Mansion Will No Longer Face Auction After Foreclosure News

Kim Zolciak

Kroy Biermann

