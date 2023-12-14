Kroy Biermann accused his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, of sleeping with other men during their divorce in police body cam footage obtained exclusively by Us Weekly.

“It’s just a bunch of nonsense! We’re just having an argument … about our f–king life!” Biermann, 38, said while screaming at police during a November 20 incident at their Georgia mansion after the former football player and his reality star wife’s children called 911 over their fight.

In the video, Biermann yelled at the first responders when they asked him to step away from Zolciak-Biermann, 45, who was seen sitting in her car in their driveway in Georgia. (The pair initially filed for divorce in May after 11 years of marriage. While they briefly reconciled, Biermann filed for divorce again in August.)

“It’s nothing but an act. It’s all a bunch of bulls–t. Everything she does,” he claimed of his estranged spouse’s actions. “This is narcissistic behavior. I’m not doing this.”

When prompted further about the incident, Biermann yelled, “Our life is destroyed! What don’t you understand? There’s no money, there’s no house, we’re getting divorced one day not the next, she’s f–king other men. What do you want?”

When one officer asked Biermann to “calm down,” he proceeded to raise his voice and storm back and forth in front of the estranged couple’s home. “Calm down when I don’t have a f–king life! I don’t have someone who will f–king listen to me!” he claimed. “Oh, calm down? You wanna live this [life], mother–ker? You wouldn’t have lasted a year. You wouldn’t have lasted a day in this f–king house!”

After trying to get Biermann’s side of the story, an officer headed over to Zolciak-Biermann, who was still in her vehicle, and questioned her about the incident.

“He’s just been screaming at me for two hours like a crazy person,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum claimed when speaking about Biermann. “I just want to get divorced. I just want it to be over.”

Zolciak-Biermann started to cry when she recalled the events of that day, alleging that Biermann “jumped in front of my car” after trying to block her from “leaving” the house.

“I finally got out of the gate and I was walking in my robe down the street and I was yelling for help my neighbors, ‘Please somebody help me,’” she claimed, alleging that her estranged husband was “screaming” in her ear and “grabbing” at her robe as she tried to leave the premises.

As Biermann argued that the police didn’t have any right to be in his house, the officers repeatedly told him his kids called 911 because of their parents’ argument. Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann share four children: Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22, from her prior relationships.

According to the police report, one of the estranged couple’s children did call 911, which prompted the police presence. One of the responding officers detailed their conversation with “Juvenile 1,” stating in the court documents that the child told the officer that his “parents were arguing and yelling at each other.”

During the exchange, the child reportedly said, “It looked like Kroy may have hit [Kim].” The officer reported that when asked to elaborate on the altercation, the kid claimed Biermann “put his hand into her face” but insisted he didn’t do it in an “aggressive manner.”

“During my conversation with Juvenile 1, I was told multiple times by the other juveniles the argument never turned physical, and they were just yelling at each other,” the report stated.

In Biermann’s statement to the police, he claimed “it never turned physical,” per the report. Zolciak-Biermann was also questioned by the officers. “She told me at no point did Kroy place his hands on her in a threatening manner nor did he make her come back to the home or go to another room in the house,” the documents read. “[Kim] told me the argument stayed a verbal one in nature.”

Us confirmed on Monday, December 11, that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have been ordered to attend a mediation session before January 31, 2024, amid their ongoing divorce.