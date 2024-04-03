Kroy Biermann is putting estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann on blast for her spending habits.

On Tuesday, April 2, Biermann, 38, filed new paperwork in their divorce after suggesting that Zolciak-Biermann, 45, was trying to keep her spending habits from going public, according to TMZ.

Biermann took the matter into his own hands by submitting a spreadsheet that listed the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s alleged purchases over the last seven years. The former NFL player claimed Zolciak-Biermann spent more than $600,000 between 2016 and 2023 at luxury stores including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Agent Provocateu, Chanel and Versace.

Biermann also claimed that Zolciak-Biermann dropped $161,912.87 in 2021 and $65,966.95 in 2022 on Bitcoin investments and playing the lottery.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, who tied the knot in 2011, share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship.

The former couple filed for divorce in May 2023 after over a decade of marriage. The legal back and forth continued for two months before they filed paperwork to dismiss the divorce. By August 2023, Biermann filed for divorce for a second time and requested full legal and physical custody of their four minor children, in addition to alimony, child support and exclusive use of their Atlanta-area home.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2023 that their Georgia home was put on the market for $3.2 million. The price was later upped to $6 million but has since been dropped to $5.5 million. That same month, the tome filed affidavits addressing how foreclosure would hurt their family.

“The consequences of losing this equity would be devastating for my family, including myself, my ex-spouse Kim, and our four minor children,” Biermann wrote in court documents obtained by Us. “We would be left homeless, without financial resources, and unable to address the debts accumulated during our marriage.”

Zolciak-Biermann, meanwhile, said the family “will face insurmountable financial hardships” if the foreclosure proceeds, adding, “We are pleading for your support in potentially expediting the sale of the house, under the condition of a temporary order from the court to prevent foreclosure.”

Earlier this year, Truist Bank claimed they had a “right” to foreclose on Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s home. Their filing revealed that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann “defaulted on their mortgage,” so the bank “intends to exercise its rights” and foreclose on the home if their debt isn’t paid.