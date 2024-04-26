Kim Zolciak-Biermann is attempting to clear the air after causing alarm with a message implying estranged husband Kroy Biermann’s death.

“So everyone in the world, it seems, is talking about my post yesterday,” Zolciak-Biermann, 45, wrote via Warped Speed on Thursday, April 25. “Let’s be clear — at no point did I claim Kroy was dead nor did I allude to that.”

Zolciak-Biermann clarified the confusion, adding, “In fact, I used a picture of BOTH of us and said #RIP- and, frankly, the end of my relationship was like a death of sorts so #RIP to that. And the story it linked to also had nothing to do with Kroy dying.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 23, to share a black-and-white photo of her and Biermann, 38, writing “#RIP” and including a link to an article remembering celebrities who died last year. She was likely paid to drive traffic to the website.

While defending the upload, Zolciak-Biermann insisted, “And the story it linked to also had nothing to do with Kroy dying. The story was a tribute to many we’ve lost this past year. And yes my relationship was lost too so it seemed fitting.”

Zolciak-Biermann urged her followers to “get serious” after the backlash.

“Do you actually think if Kroy died—even with all of the issues we’ve had—my first instinct would be to go to my Instagram and post #LinkInBio with his pic and #RIP attached?” she noted. “Anyone who knows me—including my dear fans—know[s] that I’d have more tact and class and compassion than that.”

The reality star concluded: “The moral of the story is people need to learn how to read and not jump to conclusions. To reiterate- Kroy is alive and well and did NOT DIE nor did I ever say he has died. And that’s that.”

News broke in May 2023 that Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. Two months later, the pair dismissed their divorce, but their reconciliation was short-lived. Biermann refiled in August 2023, claiming that the twosome’s marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

“People knew it wouldn’t last,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time about the duo’s brief reunion, noting that their split was “all about fights and finances.”

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann, who tied the knot in 2011, share sons Kroy “KJ” Jr., 13, and Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, 10. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22, from a previous relationship.

Fans weren’t the only ones concerned by Zolciak-Biermann’s “RIP” post. Following the uproar about her mom’s social media activity, Ariana said seeing the message gave her “a damn heart attack.”

“The DMs I’m getting as well, like, before I even saw the [Instagram] Story,” she said in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, seemingly addressing Zolciak-Biermann’s upload. “What would you do in this situation? Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof, let’s see what’s coming next week. I love you, but I just … my heart. Tugging, like, no. The f—k.”