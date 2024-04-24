Ariana Biermann is trolling her mom after Kim Zolciack-Biermann’s recent post about stepfather Kroy Biermann gave her “a damn heart attack.”

Ariana, 22, said she doesn’t “physically have any f—king words,” in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, April 23, seemingly in response to Kim’s Instagram post implying that Kroy, 38, had died.

“What?” Ariana yelled repeatedly in the clip, before showing off her physical reaction. “The DMs I’m getting as well, like, before I even saw the [Instagram] Story.”

She continued, “What would you do in this situation? Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof, let’s see what’s coming next week. I love you, but I just … my heart. Tugging, like, no. The f—k.”

While Ariana didn’t specify that she was talking about her mom’s social media post, fans were quick to read between the lines.

On Tuesday, Kim, 45, posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Kroy via Instagram Stories. “#RIP,” she wrote, alongside two broken heart emoji. A link included in the post took followers to an article remembering celebrities who died last year. It’s likely Kim was paid to drive traffic to the website.

Kim also shared the post to her Instagram feed, with comments turned off. Fans wasted no time reacting to the post on other social media platforms, however.

“I would honestly sit down with my mom and have a serious conversation with her about your concerns. This one went too far,” one person commented on Ariana’s TikTok video. Another offered a suggestion, writing, “I would set healthy boundaries. It’s really hard but important. My heart breaks for you and your sweet siblings as well.”

Kim and Kroy have experienced some ups and downs in the public eye over the past years. The estranged couple, who got married in 2011, filed for divorce in May 2023 after more than 10 years of marriage.

They briefly reconciled with Kroy eventually filing for divorce a second time in August 2023, asking for full physical and legal custody of their four minor children. Kim and Kroy share kids Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, and Kash, 11, along with twins Kaia and Kane, 9. During their marriage, Kroy adopted Kim’s two adult children, Brielle, 27, and Ariana, from prior relationships.

In October 2023, Us Weekly confirmed that Kim responded to Kroy’s custody filing, asking for primary physical custody and joint custody of their four kids. Kim claimed that she’s “a loving, fit and proper parent” in the court documents.

As their divorce continues to play out publicly, the estranged couple continue to slam each other in the public eye. Most recently, Kroy claimed that Kim had spent over $600,000 in luxury items in new divorce paperwork filed earlier this month.