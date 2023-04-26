No awkward moments here! Jana Kramer’s ex-husband Mike Caussin has met her new boyfriend, Allan Russell — and the two are getting along “great.”

“Everyone just gets along really well and that’s a really, it’s a really beautiful thing,” the “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast host, 39, exclusively tells Us Weekly while promoting her collaboration with Volition Beauty. “Like, I sat back one time and just kind of watched … I’m like, OK, things can turn around and it can be beautiful.”

The country singer, who shares 7-year-old daughter Jolie and 4-year-old son Jace with her former spouse, 36 — explains that Russell, 42, who coaches professional soccer in the U.K., attends their kids’ soccer games alongside Caussin.

“I’m at soccer games and it’s like — it’s just so cool,” she gushes about how her blended family gels so well. “It’s just very full circle. Like … all the dust has settled and it’s just becoming whole again.”

Kramer and Caussin faced numerous ups and downs in their marriage. The former NFL player, who later sought help for sex addiction, cheated on the country singer multiple times, which ultimately led to the demise of their relationship. The two divorced in 2021 after nearly six years of marriage.

While the duo haven’t always been in sync when it comes to coparenting — the One Tree Hill alum exclusively told Us in February 2022 that it wasn’t a “fabulous” dynamic — they have since put aside the past to focus on their children.

“I think we’re doing a really great job and I’m really proud of us for the way that we’ve coparented and how we have just kinda let our own story lines go and just focus on the kids,” Kramer explains to Us. “And listen, I’m the kind of person where I believe that we all shouldn’t be defined by things that we did in our past. Doesn’t take away from things. But, you know, I want him to be so happy. I wanna be happy. I just, I want everyone to be happy and I don’t want like to harbor any bad feelings or anything. I truly wish him the best, hope for the best for him ‘cause that’s the best for the kids at the end of the day.”

Caussin even gave his ex a special treat when Russell was in town for Easter weekend. (Kramer lives in Nashville, while the former soccer pro lives in Scotland.)

The “Voices” singer “wasn’t supposed to have the kids” that weekend, she told listeners on an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast earlier this month. Caussin, however, “let me have them and it was, like, the best weekend ever.”

On a January episode of her podcast, Kramer revealed that she and Russell first connected via Instagram. Despite her hesitations — “I said, ‘No … this is silly. I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?’” she recalled telling her beau — there was something “different” about the former athlete.

“We’re trying not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other,” she explains of their long distance romance. “It just feels really nice, and I don’t want to put too much pressure on it and I just want to enjoy it.”

In addition to her happiness in her personal life, Kramer’s professional life is also thriving — and she’s thrilled about her new collaboration with Volition Beauty.

The “Why Ya Wanna” artist worked with the beauty brand to create her own serum and eye cream — and tie it all together with her love of wine. (Kramer also has her own line of spirits, One Brick Wines.)

The retinol-based products both feature grapeseed oil, which was inspired by her favorite white wine. The Volition Sémillon Overnight Retinol Serum also contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, while the Grenache Eye Cream is also infused with hyaluronic acid and peptides.

“I use both of these products every single day. I love it,” she says about her collab with Volition. She also wanted to ensure that the skincare products were affordable. (The serum retails for $69, while the eye cream costs $59.)

“I want the high quality ingredients, but not at the insane price,” she tells Us. “It’s honestly not even about making the buck with this. I just want a good product that people can use and have.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi