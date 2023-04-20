Taking things to the next level. Jana Kramer revealed she took the next big step in her relationship with former soccer player Allan Russell.

“Yes, he’s met the kids,” the country singer, 39, revealed on the Monday, April 17, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, adding, “It went great and the kids love him, and it’s been awesome.”

The One Tree Hill alum noted that Russell, 42, spent Easter with her family, though she originally “wasn’t supposed to have the kids” that weekend. Kramer shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin. “My ex let me have them and it was, like, the best weekend ever,” she told listeners.

Speculation arose earlier this month as to whether the “I Got the Boy” singer had introduced her new partner to her children after she shared photos and a video of herself and Jolie attending a soccer match in Nashville via Instagram on April 8.

“It got out there,” the Friday Night Lights alum said on her podcast. “‘Oh, seemingly Allan has met the kids,’ because we took Jolie to a soccer game.”

Kramer uploaded an Instagram video on Monday of the athlete — who currently coaches for Norwich City FC — helping Jolie and Jace spray paint their names onto the floor of the actress’ new house, which is currently under construction. “Time to mark their new rooms #newhouse,” the Soccer Mom Madam star captioned the post, including a purple heart emoji.

Kramer revealed she was seeing a new man in January, nearly two years after finalizing her divorce from Caussin, 36, in July 2021. The former couple initially split in 2016 as the ex-NFL athlete sought treatment for sex addiction. They renewed their vows in December 2017 but called it quits for good four years later.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” she said of her “sweetheart” boyfriend on the January 9 episode of her podcast. “I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

After teasing a photo of the Scotland native — who currently resides in England — later that month, they made their romance Instagram official on January 28. “Back where it all started …” Kramer captioned a sweet photo of her and Russell cuddling. “Also this is so us … trying to take a photo.”

The couple went on to make their red carpet debut at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards two months later. While Russell has now met her children, “Voices” singer revealed that she is holding off on introducing him to Caussin.

“I’m really trying to be more private with this relationship. And so I know if I was to say the answer [if Allan and Mike have met] … I don’t know how to step with this one,” Kramer said on her podcast in March. “I want to be more private [with this relationship] but I will also say they will for sure meet because I’m sure [Allan] will be around the kids eventually.”

Before Caussin, Kramer was previously married to Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011, as well as to Michael Gambino in 2004.