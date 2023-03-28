She got the boy! Jana Kramer and boyfriend Allan Russell made their red carpet debut at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The happy couple stunned at the Monday, March 27, event, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The One Tree Hill alum, 39, rocked a barely-there blue and brown that she paired with high-heeled sandals. The gown, which was emblazoned with light-reflecting jewels, featured a slit and cut-out top that showed off the country crooner’s toned legs and stomach. The 42-year-old athlete, meanwhile, let his lady shine by keeping it simple in an all-black suit with sneakers.

The twosome’s latest date night comes just a few months after Kramer announced that she had a new beau during a January episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. The Friday Night Lights actress shared at the time that the mystery man was a “sweetheart” who lives in England.

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” Kramer — who shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin — gushed at the time. “I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

She continued: “When I was on that app, I was like, ‘No, they live in a different country, no, no, no.’ And, you know, even with him, I said, ‘No … this is silly. I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?’ And something about him, you know, I was like, ‘OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?’ This just feels different.”

While the Michigan native admitted that she doesn’t know what the future holds, she shared that she’s remaining optimistic the pair will handle the long-distance relationship well.

“I’m just enjoying where it’s at right now and I’m enjoying feeling this way,” she explained. “We’re trying not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other. … It just feels really nice, and I don’t want to put too much pressure on it and I just want to enjoy it.”

Less than a month later, the lovebirds went Instagram official when Kramer took to social media to share a photo of the duo laughing and hugging — and tagged Russell’s account. “Back where it all started… Also this is so us… trying to take a photo 😂,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Last month, the twosome revealed they had hit a major milestone during a couple’s challenge game via TikTok. While responding to questions about their blossoming romance by pointing to either themselves or each other, they answered questions about who was interested initially and who said “I love you” first — and both pointed at the other person.

Prior to her relationship with Russell, Kramer has hit a few snags when it comes to her romantic life. She previously made headlines for her tumultuous marriage with Caussin, 35. The duo wed in 2015, but Us Weekly broke the news the following year that the retired athlete had been unfaithful. After Caussin sought treatment for sex addiction, the pair reconciled and renewed their vows in 2017. In 2021, however, Us confirmed that the Dancing With the Stars alum had filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage. They finalized their divorce three months later.

This time around, Kramer is doing what she can to keep her love life low-key.

“I’m trying to not share as much about our relationship because he’s more private. This is the first thing as a couple that we’re doing,” the Entourage actress told iHeartRadio while walking the red carpet on Monday. “It’s tough because it’s like, you don’t want to share too much, right? Because you know people will just kind of open it up to criticism. … I try to share more from experience and from the open-wounded things. I learned that lesson [previously], so now I’m just sharing to help others.”