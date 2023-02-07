Getting serious? Jana Kramer and Allan Russell revealed what relationship milestones they have hit since taking their romance public.

Kramer, 39, took to social media on Monday, February 6, to show her and Russell, 42, playing a couple’s challenge game. During the TikTok, the couple responded to questions about their blossoming romance by pointing to either themselves or each other.

In response to questions about who was interested initially and who said “I love you” first, Kramer and Russell both pointed at the other person.

They agreed that the athlete was more protective and ate the most while the One Tree Hill alum was the one who cleaned and spent more money. The former North Carolina FC player also joked that his girlfriend started more arguments and was more annoying.

Kramer’s sweet glimpse at her dynamic with Russell comes less than a month since they became Instagram official. The country music singer, who shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin, gushed about her new man before going public on social media.

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” she said during an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast in January,[ noting that she has been dating her now-boyfriend after meeting on Instagram. “I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what? I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

She added: “When I was on that app, I was like, ‘No, they live in a different country, no, no, no.’ And, you know, even with him, I said, ‘No … this is silly. I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?’ And something about him, you know, I was like, ‘OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?’ This just feels different.”

The podcast host admitted she was hopeful about her future with Russell, saying, “I’m just enjoying where it’s at right now and I’m enjoying feeling this way. We’re trying not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other. … It just feels really nice, and I don’t want to put too much pressure on it and I just want to enjoy it.”

Ahead of her new romance, Kramer made headlines for her tumultuous marriage with Caussin, 35. The duo got married in 2015 and separated the following year when Us Weekly broke the news that the retired athlete had been unfaithful. After Caussin sought treatment for sex addiction, the twosome reconciled and renewed their vows in 2017.

In April 2021, Us confirmed that the Dancing With the Stars alum filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage. They finalized their divorce three months later.

Kramer moved on with Ian Schinelli but their connection fizzled out after less than one year of dating.

“Sometimes I am so available for the wrong person, and I am almost like, ‘I am not going to pick up the phone when this person calls me.’ Because I am just too available,” she explained on her “Whine Down” podcast in July 2022, three months after confirming her split from Schinelli, 37. “I think if I was a little less available — but then it’s a game. I don’t want to play games.”