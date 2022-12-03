Wising up! Jana Kramer took to social media to celebrate her birthday — and share what she’s learned after 39 trips around the sun.

“For the first time probably ever I’ve started to love who I am. What I am, and who I continue to become,” Kramer, 39, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 2. “38 was a year of an immense amount of growth and healing through some very hard things.”

The One Tree Hill alum revealed that as she turns another year older, it feels “really good” to be “proud” of herself after searching for “validation” from others for so long. “I have found it from within and that’s the greatest birthday gift I could receive,” she explained.

Sharing that she “had therapy the other day,” the Michigan native said that she “started to cry” after opening up to her therapist.

“She asked me what the tears were. I couldn’t answer because I started to cry more and she said, ‘It’s because you’re proud of yourself isn’t it.’ And I shook my head yes and cried even harder but not out of sadness. HAPPY TEARS… cause I never thought I would be here,” she gushed.

The “Whine Down” podcast host concluded her tribute to self-love by thanking her fans for “all the lessons” and “making me dig in,” noting how “excited” she was to “continue to grow, learn, heal and connect with others” on this “journey with all of you.”

Kramer has undoubtedly had a few difficult years. The country crooner split from Ian Schinelli in April after six months of dating. In July 2021, she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin, with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 4.

The pair were known for being transparent about their relationship ups and downs, including when the former NFL player, 35, revealed he was in treatment for sex addiction.

“I acknowledge that certain actions and behaviors have caused issues in my marriage and I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused Jana,” he said in a statement in September 2016. “I have and will continue to take the steps needed to change who I am as a person in order to be a better husband and father.”

After reconciling and renewing their vows in 2017, the pair got candid about his “relapses” through their podcast and in their 2020 book, The Good Fight, before calling it quits for good. At the time of their split, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the “Whiskey” singer would continue to be open with her fans through her divorce.

“Time will heal her wounds, and when she’s ready, she’s going to open up more about the marriage ending,” the insider shared. “She doesn’t hide her emotions … She’s really leaned on the support of her fans. She’ll get DMs and comments from people saying they’ve gone through similar situations and that really helps her.”

During a Red Table Talk appearance in October, Kramer told host Jada Pinkett Smith that Caussin had cheated on her with “more” than 13 women. “I know we’re both in better situations. But I think about this year … my kids won’t wake up at my house on Christmas day. That one’s gonna hurt,” she said while holding back tears.

Despite their struggles, the former couple reunited earlier this week to celebrate Jace’s 4th birthday.

“Happy almost 4th birthday my little spidey,” the actress captioned a sweet snap via her Instagram Stories of the exes crouched down with their toddler, who was dressed as Spider-Man.