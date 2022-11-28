Coparenting superheroes! Jana Kramer and ex-husband Mike Caussin reunited to give son Jace a birthday bash to remember.

The One Tree Hill alum, 38, gave fans a glimpse of how she rang in her little boy’s 4th birthday in a series of Instagram Stories uploaded on Sunday, November 27. In one photo, Kramer crouched down to pose with Jace and a Spider-Man character in front of black and red balloons. The toddler gave the camera a web-slinging grin with Caussin, 35, by his side.

“Happy almost 4th birthday my little spidey,” the actress captioned the sweet snap.

Kramer previously shared clips of her preparations before the party started, showing the balloon arch being put together in her home and giving a close-up look at Jace’s comic book-themed cake.

The country singer welcomed her son with Caussin in 2018. The pair also share daughter Jolie, now 6.

In April 2021, Kramer announced via social media that she and the former NFL player called it quits after nearly six years of marriage. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone. 💔,” she wrote.

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the “Whine Down” podcast host had already filed for divorce, and the proceedings were finalized three months later. According to court docs obtained by Us, the duo agreed to share custody of their children, with Kramer spending 240 days a year with them and the retired athlete getting 125 days.

The pair’s final decree was entered in July 2021 and asserted that Kramer and Caussin will continue to “provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship” for Jolie and Jace. “They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families,” the docs stated.

Earlier this year, the Friday Night Lights alum opened up about her experience coparenting with her former spouse. “It’s one of those things where, hopefully in time, we can [get along],” she exclusively told Us in February, adding that the adjustment wasn’t “fabulous” right away. “We’re doing an OK job. I’ll just say this: I’m doing my part in what I can do to be a good coparent, and … he has to deal with his own side of things. If he doesn’t want to be good at coparenting, that’s his thing.”

The Michigan native noted at the time that she and Caussin “don’t engage unless it’s for the kids” and that she felt “OK” with that arrangement. “I honestly wanted [this to go well] so badly, but now I think I’m just OK not having that relationship because I wouldn’t really know what is real anyway,” she told Us. “I just don’t want that energy. Until I can just fully not care, I don’t want that around.”

Kramer previously hinted that she bit her lip “a lot” while raising the duo’s kids. “I never wanted it to be in this situation,” she told Us in October 2021. “It’s important to know that we’re better off and to own when frustrations do come up. It is hard, but the kids deserve us to be happy around each other because that’s what they deserve.”