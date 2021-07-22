Jana Kramer Is Focused on Work, Bringing Kids to Set After Finalizing Divorce

Moving on! Jana Kramer is “looking forward and excited for what’s next” after finalizing her divorce from Mike Caussin, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She’s focusing on her new project that she’s filming now and of course focusing on being a mom,” the insider says, referencing Kramer’s upcoming Christmas movie, for which she’s currently on location. “Her kids make her happy and she’s glad to have them along with her on set for the time being.”

The One Tree Hill alum, 37, shares Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, with her ex-husband, 34, and is “spending a lot of time with [the kids] in between takes and after filming when the day wraps,” the source adds. “She’s enjoying being in a new environment and being back to set life.”

Kramer was married to Caussin for nearly six years before filing for divorce in April. Us confirmed on Thursday, July 22, that the Christmas in Louisiana star and the former athlete finalized their divorce three months after announcing their split.

The final agreement between the former spouses revealed that they’ll share custody of their little ones, with Kramer spending 240 days a year with them and the retired NFL player getting the remaining 125 days.

Us previously reported that the pair settled the financial side of the divorce one month after calling it quits. The musician is expected to “pay Mike $3,200 per month as regular child support, due and payable absolutely on the first day of each month, beginning the first full month following entry of the final decree,” court docs obtained by Us in May stated.

The Soccer Mom Madam star also agreed to pay Caussin a combined $592,400 as a “full and final settlement of any and all claims” that Caussin “may have in and to said marital estate.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer, who cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” in her original divorce filing after Caussin’s alleged infidelity, has been vocal about her journey of self-discovery and her post-split healing process. Coparenting with the Virginia native might be a challenge after all their ups and downs.

“It’s still super hard. It’s still, like, I’m gonna have to deal with him for the rest of my life,” Kramer said on an episode of the “Unzipped” podcast last month. “I wish we could just be, like, ‘All right, peace out.’ Like, ‘Great knowing you. You do you.’ [But] we have kids that essentially bind us together and there’s still so much, like, hate and hurt between us.”

The Michigan native, who briefly separated from Caussin in 2016 after Us broke the news of his infidelity, also revealed the most painful thing about getting divorced.

“I did get angry with him because I was just, like, you basically blew our house up. You blew me up and then you leave and you expect me to, like, [be a] mom,” Kramer explained in June. “I [have] pieces everywhere, like, literally blown-up house. That’s why, you know, the girls came over and were, like, literally making food for my kids, because I was just lost.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper