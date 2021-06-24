Jana Kramer Is Still a ‘Single Mom’ After Backlash: I Know 'the Definition' 

Mother knows best! Jana Kramer is sticking to her words after she received backlash for calling herself a “single mom.”

“I read a pretty nasty site that people were hating on me because I said I was a single mom so apparently I’m not allowed to say that. But I am single. I am a mom,” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 23. “To further drive my point home, I looked up the definition and it’s a parent who has the kids more than 50%👋🏼.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the country singer filed to end her marriage to Mike Caussin in April 2021 after discovering he’d been unfaithful. Custody documents obtained by Us the following month revealed that the Michigan native was awarded primary custody of their two children, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2. The former couple will also rotate holidays.

“[To those] mean trolls you don’t know me, so don’t be mean. Come over for a glass of wine and then judge me all you want after u get to know me and my single momness;),” Kramer continued. “Okay rant over this isn’t relaxing. Choose kindness. Choose love. 😂.”

The “I’ve Got the Boy” singer’s comments came after she revealed she was taking a much-needed (albeit quick) break from her life’s hustle and bustle.

“Even parents need a ‘quiet time.’ I never usually let myself get that break but honestly I’m starting to feel run down and at the brink of one of those mommy meltdowns so here I am…trying to relax…and recharging even if it’s for an hour,” she began her caption.

The following day, she once again embraced her self-proclaimed title.

“Single mom boss mode in full gear,” she captioned a mirror selfie on Thursday, June 24.

Meanwhile, the Good Fight author’s Instagram Story showed her busy with her kids as she got Jolie ready for (and picked her up from) her last day of preschool.

“How does it feel?” she asked her daughter. “Excited!” Jolie responded.

Earlier this week, Kramer marked Father’s Day by posting about her faith. She did not mention Caussin, 34, in the message.

“Today might be hard for some. I know it was for me for years but forgiveness, understanding and growth is a beautiful thing,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 20. “Here’s one that I’ve learned though and was talked about in church today. God is a father that will never leave you, will always love you no matter what. He will always be there to listen and to love you. Let him love you.”