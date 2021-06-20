Putting her faith first. Jana Kramer shared a Father’s Day message about God amid her messy divorce from her estranged husband, Mike Caussin.

“Today might be hard for some. I know it was for me for years but forgiveness, understanding and growth is a beautiful thing,” Kramer, 37, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 20. “Here’s one that I’ve learned though and was talked about in chuch today. God is a father that will never leave you, will always love you no matter what. He will always be there to listen and to love you. Let him love you.”

The One Brick Wines founder appeared to be spending the day with her children, posting photos and videos of Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, throughout the day.

The One Tree Hill alum shares the kids with the former football player, 34. filed for divorce from Caussin in April, citing “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” as the reason for their breakup in documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

Prior to their split, the couple cohosted a podcast, “Whine Down.” After taking a break from the show following news of their divorce, the “I’ve Got the Boy” singer returned to the microphone alone to open up about the situation.

“Right now, I have a lot of resentment,” Kramer said during the show’s May 10 episode — which was released one day after she spent Mother’s Day alone with her children. “I feel like it’s take, take, take, take. It’s, like, you already took everything — not everything, but it’s, like, you took my family away from me. That’s where I’m stuck right now, just being, like, angry.”

The Michigan native continued, “It’s just hard. The other day he asked me, ‘Hey, do you want to do birdhouses?’ I’ve got the kids. He hasn’t moved into his new place, so I let him come and see the kids obviously. I was, like, ‘Uh, yeah sure.’ Then I went out there, and I got struck with this emotion, you know, like, this isn’t real. I’m not ready to do this yet. I would love to have done this, but now I’m like, ‘I’m still mad at [you].’ I would love to do that, but I don’t think I’m ready. I’ve got to go to the room. I can’t do this right now.”

One month later, she discussed how their coparenting relationship had developed in an Instagram Story.

“It’s going as good as it can in the early days,” she said on June 3. “There’s a lot of emotions and feelings. I think we’re doing the best we can, but it definitely sucks.”

Kramer added that while their toddler will “never know any different,” the pair are giving Jolie “a lot of love” so she always knows “how much we love her.”