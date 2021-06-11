Fantasizing about Father’s Day! Sterling K. Brown, Sean Lowe and more celebrity dads are sharing their ideal holiday celebrations exclusively with Us Weekly.

“My wife, [Ryan Michelle Bathe,] last year did something so wonderful,” the This Is Us star, 45, tells Us. “Like, we had brunch together. I got a chance to eat my favorite food with French toast. And then she took the kids, [Andrew and Amaré,] and I went home and watched television and it was a real delight. That’s all I really need, just a little time and a little solitude.”

The actor goes on to call Father’s Day a “respite,” noting, “I try to stay busy. [It] will be welcomed this year.”

The Missouri native’s little ones “totally understand” what their dad does, he adds. “My youngest just asked me the other day if he could be [on] a TV screen with me one day. I said, ‘That’s something that we can talk about, but that’s totally fine.’ My oldest just loves to tease me mercilessly because he’ll see people come up and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, I love this show. I love your work.’ And I say, ‘Thank you.’ And he’ll just look at his friends on the soccer team. He’s like, ‘This happens all the time. So annoying.’”

Brown jokes that Andrew is “over [his acting career] and appreciative of it at the same time.”

As for Lowe, 37, the former Bachelor would love to “hang around the house” with his wife, Catherine Giudici, and their three kids — Samuel, 4, Isaiah, 3, and Mia, 17 months — for Father’s Day this year.

“We’re so busy,” the Bachelorette alum explains to Us. “I don’t need much. I don’t want gifts. Catherine has started a tradition of getting T-shirts with the kids’ faces on them, like, [from] Walgreens. And I do love those because I’ll wear them for the gym, and I get tons of compliments. So I do like that.”

Giudici, 35, chimed in that one of Lowe’s Father’s Day requirement is skipping grocery shopping.

Keep scrolling to see how more stars would love to spend Father’s Day with their families, from Million Dollar Listing New York’s Frederik Eklund to Fuller House’s John Stamos.