A sweet moment. Jana Kramer reunited with ex-husband Mike Caussin ahead of his daddy-daughter dance with their little girl, Jolie.

“Her face ♥️,” the One Tree Hill alum, 39, captioned a Friday, February 24, Instagram Story snap of Jolie, 7, giving her dad, 36, a big hug. The little one was dressed in a silver party dress, while the former NFL player wore a jean jacket and baseball cap.

The “Why Ya Wanna” songstress and the former Buffalo Bills tight end, who called it quits in April 2021 after nearly six years of marriage, also share son Jace, 4. The “Whine Down” podcast host has been open about the challenges of coparenting with Caussin after their tumultuous split, which was finalized in July 2021.

In February 2022, the Michigan native exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair’s dynamic was “not fabulous,” but she thought their rapport would eventually improve.

“It’s one of those things where, hopefully in time, we can [get along],” the actress explained at the time. “We’re doing an OK job. I’ll just say this: I’m doing my part in what I can do to be a good coparent, and … he has to deal with his own side of things. If he doesn’t want to be good at coparenting, that’s his thing.”

Kramer, for her part, is doing her best to make sure her kids have as much normalcy in their lives as possible. The Dancing With the Stars alum revealed on Saturday, February 25, that she recently took her children to Disneyland. “It was … magical,” she wrote via Instagram, sharing a video montage of the trio’s visit to the theme park.

The “I Got the Boy” artist posted additional videos from the trip via her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of Jolie meeting her “favorite” Disney princess, Ariel. “And Jace got a hug from Cinderella,” Kramer added alongside a video of her son cuddling up with the famous character.

Since her split from Caussin, Kramer has been linked to Ian Schinelli and Jay Cutler. In January, she revealed that she’s been dating a “sweetheart” man who lives in England. She later revealed that her beau is Allan Russell, a former pro soccer player.

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” the Friday Night Lights alum said during a January episode of her podcast. “I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what? I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

Earlier this month, the couple participated in a TikTok challenge where they revealed that they’ve been saying “I love you” — but they disagreed on who said it first. While responding to a prompt about who initially uttered the phrase, they both pointed to each other.