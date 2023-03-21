All hers. Jana Kramer revealed that she has yet to introduce her boyfriend, Allan Russell, to her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

“I’m really trying to be more private with this relationship. And so I know if I was to say the answer [if Allan and Mike have met] … I don’t know how to step with this one,” the “Why Ya Wanna” singer, 39, said during the Monday, March 20, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “I want to be more private [with this relationship] but I will also say they will for sure meet because I’m sure [Allan] will be around the kids eventually.”

Kramer admitted during a January episode of her podcast that she was dating a mystery man whom she met via Instagram. A few weeks later, she and the Scottish soccer coach, 42, made their relationship official.

“Back where it all started … Also this is so us … trying to take a photo 😂,” Kramer wrote via Instagram, tagging the Norwich City FC coach’s profile on their social media debut.

While Kramer lives in Tennessee with her two kids — daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, whom she shares with Caussin, 36 — Russell lives in England. The One Tree Hill alum opened up about how the couple maintained their long-distance relationship in the beginning.

“I’m just enjoying where it’s at right now and I’m enjoying feeling this way,” she shared on her podcast in January. “We’re trying not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other. … It just feels really nice, and I don’t want to put too much pressure on it and I just want to enjoy it.”

On Monday’s episode, the country crooner revealed if she saw herself and the retired athlete closing the distance any time soon.

“I can’t move right now to England with my two kids. I don’t think that would be fair with the age that they are, for my ex and all that. What can you do?” she admitted. “And with [Allan’s] work too … he’s a soccer coach, he works in England and could potentially work here in the States … I think the goal would be in the same place.”

As Kramer remains in Nashville, she and Caussin coparent their children and recently reunited for Jolie’s father/daughter dance. Since tying the knot in 2015, the former Buffalo Bills tight end admitted to cheating on the “I Hope It Rains” performer multiple times. After reconciling from a brief split in 2017, they called it quits for good in November 2021.

Despite the messy split, the two attempted to improve their rapport as they began to coparent their kids.

“It’s one of those things where, hopefully in time, we can [get along],” the actress exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022. “We’re doing an OK job. I’ll just say this: I’m doing my part in what I can do to be a good coparent, and … he has to deal with his own side of things. If he doesn’t want to be good at coparenting, that’s his thing.”