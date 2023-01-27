Soft launch alert! Jana Kramer’s new romance with a Scottish mystery man is heating up — and she’s subtly debuting their connection.

During an Instagram Story Q&A session, the One Tree Hill alum, 39, revealed on Thursday, January 26, that her followers have asked her “lots of questions” about her man’s identity.

“So, here ya go 😂 😂 😂,” Kramer captioned a screenshot of the pair FaceTiming from their respective homes. “Our sunset photo.”

While the “I Got the Boy” singer can be seen smiling as she overlooks the evening horizon, her boyfriend’s face has been covered with a heart-eyes emoji. The mystery man, whose name has not been publicly revealed, sat on a couch in a black sweater.

Kramer revealed earlier this month that she’s off the market, and has been seeing a “sweetheart” man who lives in England.

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” she said during the January 9 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, noting her beau hails from Scotland. “I’m going to have fun. And if it doesn’t work out, well, you know what, I’m gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way.”

During the podcast, Kramer hinted that the pair initially connected through an online dating app.

“When I was on that app, I was like, ‘No, they live in a different country, no, no, no.’ And, you know, even with him, I said, ‘No … this is silly. I’m a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?’” she confessed at the time. “And something about him, you know, I was like, ‘OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?’ This just feels different. And again, if it doesn’t work out — I hate to say that — but I’m realistic to the point where I want people to know that no matter what, like, you will be OK and you won’t be alone you and to let love in whether you end up getting hurt or it’s your forever. I think that’s, like, something that I’ve really realized.”

The Soccer Mom Madam star finalized her divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin — with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 4 — in 2021 before moving on with Jay Cutler and Ian Schinelli. Since her respective 2022 splits, Kramer has remained open to the possibility of falling in love again. After chatting with her new beau on the app, she even booked several low-key trips to visit him in England.

“I’m just enjoying where it’s at right now and I’m enjoying feeling this way,” she said on her podcast. “We’re trying not to go more than three weeks without seeing each other. … It just feels really nice and I don’t want to put too much pressure on it and I just want to enjoy it.”

She added: “It’s gonna be tough. I’ve never done long-distance. But again, I’m just enjoying being happy. And it’s all good.”