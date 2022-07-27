Jana Kramer Addresses Feeling Too 'Available for the Wrong Person’ Post-Split

Trying to move on. Jana Kramer didn’t hold back about the challenges of dating — with the biggest problem coming from trying to be “unavailable” to others.

“Sometimes I am so available for the wrong person, and I am almost like, ‘I am not going to pick up the phone when this person calls me.’ Because I am just too available,” Kramer, 38, explained during an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast on Sunday, July 24. “I think if I was a little less available — but then it’s a game. I don’t want to play games.”

The actress noted that dating again helped her realize what she is and isn’t looking for in a partner. “I don’t think I can ever date someone who [isn’t] successful in their own right,” she admitted. “Because I feel like I have dated other people that weren’t. I want to care and to go but then I just get taken advantage of.”

Kramer’s insight into her personal life comes after she recently reflected on the one-year anniversary of her finalizing her divorce from Mike Caussin.

“What a difference a year makes. I remember getting the inevitable call that our divorce was final and being broken … and truthfully, I stayed that way for awhile putting bandaids on my heart,” the One Tree Hill alum wrote alongside before and after Instagram photos on Saturday, July 23. “It wasn’t until I looked within and did the hard work that I started to heal.”

The Lifetime star recalled the steps that she had to take to get to a better place. “I also had to own my pieces and look in the mirror for what I could do different and work on. I also, had to let go,” she continued. “It took time but if you’re in it I promise, you will get through it.”

Kramer also explained how the experience allowed her to grow as a person, adding, “I look back so grateful for the bottoms I faced cause I’m a better version today for not only me but most importantly our kids. Healing takes time and it’s in no way linear but you will see the light in time and you will realize you are stronger than you ever thought.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum has previously been candid about her tumultuous relationship with Caussin, 35. The duo got married in 2015 and separated the following year when Us Weekly broke the news that the retired athlete had been unfaithful. After Caussin sought treatment for sex addiction, the twosome reconciled and renewed their vows in 2017.

In April 2021, Us confirmed that Kramer filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage. The former couple, who share daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, finalized their divorce three months later.

Kramer hinted that she had met someone special when she shared a photo seemingly taken by a shirtless man in December 2021. After the post went viral, Kramer clarified that she was looking to keep the romance more private. One month later, the Michigan native made her relationship with Ian Schinelli official.

“We just have a lot of fun together, and he pushes me to just stretch my limits on things,” she detailed on her podcast at the time. “It just feels really nice. I was scared to post [their romance] because I don’t want to be embarrassed. I don’t want the same history to repeat itself. From what I see, he’s an honest man.”

After less than one year of dating, the duo decided to call it quits. “I am kind of going through [a breakup] right now,” Kramer revealed during an interview with Access Daily in April, after she was asked for her go-to breakup advice. “It’s good. I think what I would say though is your story isn’t over. You are never going to be alone. It is not as bad as it seems in the moment.”

Schinelli, 37, for his part, claimed he was the one to pull the plug on their relationship.

“I walked away from her,” he told Us in May. “I got to a breaking point where I just could not handle it because I had tried — I truly did. I really do care about her, and I still do, but it got to a point where I had to walk away.”

