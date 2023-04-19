Her brave boy. Jana Kramer’s 4-year-old son Jace is recovering after undergoing surgery to have a nevus sebaceous birthmark removed.

The One Tree Hill alum, 39, shared a photo of her son’s head before the procedure via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 18. “These lesions appear at birth as a yellow-tan plaque and are most commonly located in the scalp,” she explained. “After puberty, these lesions tend to become raised and thickened, and often become more visible and irritated.”

The Michigan native — who shares both Jace and 7-year-old daughter Jolie with ex-husband Mike Caussin — added that her son’s doctor recommended he have the lesion removed, as nevus sebaceous “can go on to develop forms of skin cancer.” WebMD defines nevus sebaceous syndrome as “a disorder that displays as a skin lesion in the sebaceous glands” of the skin.

Kramer shared a photo of her little one standing on top of his hospital bed smiling and doing a thumbs up before his surgery. “This photo was pre-removal. We are home now and it went great. Thanks for all the prayers and ❤️,” she wrote alongside the Instagram Story snap. “Vandy children nurses and staff are AMAZING.”

The loving mom often shares glimpses into life with her kids via social media. Earlier this week, she treated Jace and Jolie to a “yes day,” allowing them to do some of their favorite things.

“So many times I feel quick to say ‘no’ but on yes day it was only yes,” she captioned an Instagram reel. “iPads in the morning while they ate breakfast, candy in the morning, toy store, Chuck E. Cheese, jump place, donuts for lunch, playing on my phone and more iPad time 😀. They were grateful and happy and so was I. ♥️. Jace the next day asked if it was a ‘no’ day. And I told him it’s a normal day with yes’s and no’s but we will do a yes day again for sure.”

In addition to making time to spoil her kids, the “I Got the Boy” songstress opened her heart to a new love connection earlier this year.

“I don’t know if this is my forever person. … But, like, I’m not going to push away love just because I’ve been hurt before. I’m going to embrace it,” she said on a January episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, revealing that she’d been seeing someone for several weeks.

Later that month, Kramer publicly debuted her romance with soccer coach Allan Russell — and the pair have been going strong ever since. “Appreciation post for @superiorstriker,” she wrote via her Instagram Story earlier this month. “Grateful for this man … His love is unlike anything I’ve ever felt.”

The Next Chapter author was previously married twice before she met Caussin, 36, whom she wed in 2014. During her 2016 stint on Dancing With the Stars, Kramer revealed she had been in an abuse marriage when she was 19 years old. She was then briefly married to actor Jonathan Schaech. The duo filed to end their union during the summer of 2010, less than one month after tying the knot.

Kramer and Caussin, for their part, called it quits in April 2021 after six years of marriage. The exes reunited in February when the former football player took Jolie to a daddy-daughter dance.

“Her face ♥️,” the Friday Night Lights alum captioned an Instagram Story photo of her daughter giving her dad a big hug.

One year prior, the actress exclusively told Us Weekly that her coparenting dynamic with the athlete was “not fabulous,” but she was optimistic about the future.

“It’s one of those things where, hopefully in time, we can [get along],” Kramer shared at the time. “We’re doing an OK job. I’ll just say this: I’m doing my part in what I can do to be a good coparent, and … he has to deal with his own side of things. If he doesn’t want to be good at coparenting, that’s his thing.”