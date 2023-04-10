A big step? Jana Kramer’s boyfriend, Allan Russell, spent the weekend in Nashville amid their long-distance romance.

The 39-year-old country singer posted pics with the 42-year-old soccer coach at a Nashville Soccer Club game on Saturday, April 8, which she attended with 7-year-old daughter Jolie. The following day, Russell seemingly joined Kramer and her two kids — she also shares son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin — for an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 9.

Earlier this month, the One Tree Hill alum noted that her little ones hadn’t met her beau.

“Not yet,” Kramer responded on the “Women On Top” podcast when asked whether she’s introduced Jolie and Jace to Russell.

She went on to gush about the Scotland native, whom she met via Instagram.

“But something kind of kept pulling me to this message or whatever [on Instagram] and I ended up responding back and he’s now my boyfriend. So he lives right outside of London,” Kramer said of traveling to visit her man when her kids are with their dad. “It’s seven hours there and then nine hours back. So, I’ve been going about, like, once a month. He used to play soccer and now he’s a soccer coach over in England. But yeah it’s been great, I’m glad he slid into the DMs. Something about him just feels different.”

Russell marks Kramer’s second public romance following her divorce from Caussin. (Us Weekly confirmed in April 2022 that she and personal trainer Ian Schinelli split.)

“I also know relationships are tough and it’s hard,” she continued. “I’m trying not to say too much because I don’t want to jinx anything, but it just feels different. With this relationship there’s so much respect, he respects me so much, and I respect him. I’m very careful with my words … and I think that has just made it such a loving relationship. And I trust him, which is odd. … I’ve never, like, in my wildest of all days with him ever been loved the way that this man loves me — how he loves me, how he speaks to me. And I’m like, ‘That’s what I deserve.’ Whether it works out or it doesn’t, like, I wouldn’t have gotten that with my ex.”

Kramer is known for being open about her relationship struggles, detailing her ups and downs with Caussin via her “Whine Down” podcast. The twosome pulled the plug in April 2021, just shy of their sixth wedding anniversary after she accused him of cheating again. Last month on her show, she confirmed that her former spouse hadn’t met Russell, but she plans to introduce the men down the line.