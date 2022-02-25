Strict screen time! Nicole Kidman, Pink and more celebrity parents have chosen to keep their kids AWAY from cell phones.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” the Big Little Lies alum told Vanity Fair in an April 2019 interview of her and Keith Urban’s daughters, Sunday and Faith.

The actress went on to tell the magazine that both girls are interested in making music in their free time, with the eldest playing piano and the youngest playing the violin.

“You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized,” the Being the Ricardos star said at the time of her daughters following in her acting footsteps. “You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor. If anything, they tried to deter me.”

Pink, for her part, released a February 2021 collaboration called “Cover Me in Sunshine” with her and Carey Hart’s daughter, Willow.

The Grammy winner, who also shares son Jameson with the former motocross competitor, told Today show cohosts the following year that her eldest isn’t allowed to have a cell phone.

“There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well. For kids, I’m not there yet,” the songwriter explained at the time. “I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday: ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.”

Penelope Cruz feels the same way while raising her and husband Javier Bardem‘s son, Leo, and daughter, Luna.

“I really see that that is protecting mental health, but I seem to be part of a minority,” the Oscar winner said during a December 2021 CBS Sunday Morning appearance. “I feel really bad for the ones that are teenagers now. It’s almost [as] if the world was doing some kind of experiment on them. ‘Oh, let’s see what happens if you expose a 12-year-old to that much technology.’”

The Emmy nominee added at the time: “There is no protection for them, for brains that are still developing and how that affects the way they see themselves, how everything related to bullying, so many things that are not the childhood that we had. [My kids] can [only] watch movies sometimes or some cartoons. How can I not let them watch movies? [Those have] been some incredible moments of happiness since I was a little girl.”

Keep scrolling to read more parents’ opinions on raising their kids with or without technology, from Madonna to Nick Cannon.