Pregnant Jana Kramer and Allan Russell have a baby boy on the way.

“We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender,” Kramer, 39, revealed on the Monday, June 26, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “And then I had a scan. I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan. They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!”

The country singer recalled being shocked by the news since she was “convinced” she would be having a girl.

“The kids are super excited. I wanted another girl, I never had a sister so I kind of wanted Jolie to have a sister, but I think with Jace’s age and then having a boy, they’ll be good growing up together,” she added. (Kramer shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin.)

The One Tree Hill alum also shared that their little one is due on her 40th birthday. “We’re going to deliver a week and a half before,” she noted about the scheduled C-section.

Kramer announced that she is expanding her family with Russell, 42, earlier this month. The exciting news came shortly after the couple confirmed their engagement.

“A forever with you just feels right and has done since the day I met you @kramergirl I’m proud to call you my fiancé and cherish every minute we spend together ❤️ I love you my little warrior xxx,” the soccer player captioned an Instagram post in May after six months of dating.

Kramer first became a mother when she welcomed two kids with Caussin, 36. Following many ups and downs over the years — and multiple cheating scandals on the former NFL star’s part — Kramer filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage.

”I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” the “I’ve Done Love” songstress, who was previously married to Michael Gambino and Johnathon Schaech, wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone. 💔. ”

Since their split, Kramer and Caussin have attempted to put on a united front for their kids. The actress recently praised her ex-husband — and her fiancé — in a sweet Father’s Day message.

“Happy fathers days [sic] to all the dads out there, especially these three 💙,” she wrote via Instagram while referring to Russell, Caussin and her dad, Martin Kramer.

Kramer previously opened up about Caussin’s reaction to her engagement, sharing in a May episode of her podcast, “He was like, ‘Hey, I’m really happy for you. Allan’s a great guy.’ Actually, I started to cry because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.’ He’s like, ‘After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.’ It meant so much to me that he said that.”