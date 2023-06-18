Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Holidays With Us

Pregnant Jana Kramer Praises Fiance Allan Russell and Ex-Husband Mike Caussin on Father’s Day

By
Pregnant-Jana-Kramer-Praises-Fiance-Allan-Russell-and-Ex-Husband-Mike-Caussin-on-Father-s-Day Promo-535
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jana Kramer penned a thoughtful holiday message to both her fiancé, Allan Russell, and her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

“Happy fathers days [sic] to all the dads out there, especially these three 💙,” the One Tree Hill alum, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 18, referring to Russell, 42, Caussin, 36, and her dad, Martin Kramer.

Jana also uploaded a trio of snaps to accompany her caption, including a sweet pic where the Scottish soccer coach cradled her baby bump.

Prince-William--Eric-Decker-and-More-Stars-Celebrate-Father-s-Day-2023--See-Photos -530

The Best! How Prince William, Eric Decker and More Celebrated Father's Day

Read article

The Michigan native — who went public with Russell in January, six months before getting engaged — announced earlier this month that the couple is expecting their first baby together. (Jana is already a mother to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, whom she coparents with Caussin. Russell, for his part, has a 16-year-old son from a previous relationship.)

Pregnant-Jana-Kramer-Praises-Fiance-Allan-Russell-and-Ex-Husband-Mike-Caussin-on-Father-s-Day Promo-534
Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

“It was a shock. I didn’t think I could get pregnant,” Jana said during an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast earlier this month, noting that her past miscarriages made her worried about carrying a pregnancy to term. “[Allan] had asked me, ‘Do you wanna have another baby?’ He [was] the first person that I was like, ‘With you, yeah, I would.’ And then I remember being upset, going, ‘I just don’t think I could.’ I’m like, ‘If you really want one, I might not be your girl because I don’t know if I can physically carry a baby again.’”

‘Dream’ Come True! Jana Kramer Brings Kids to See Their New Family Home

Jana Kramer and Ex Mike Caussin’s Sweetest Moments With Jolie and Jace

Read article

The “I Got the Boy” songstress’ Sunday tribute also included a selfie of Caussin sitting on an airplane with Jolie and Jace.

Pregnant-Jana-Kramer-Praises-Fiance-Allan-Russell-and-Ex-Husband-Mike-Caussin-on-Father-s-Day Promo-536
Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

Jana and the former NFL player were married for nearly six years, finalizing their divorce in 2021 after Caussin allegedly cheated on her multiple times. Since then, they’ve worked to amicably coparent their little ones and strike up a friendship with each other’s new partners.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Everyone just gets along really well and that’s a really, it’s a really beautiful thing,” Jana exclusively told Us Weekly in April of Caussin and Russell. “Like, I sat back one time and just kind of watched … I’m like, ‘OK, things can turn around and it can be beautiful.’”

Jana Kramer and Boyfriend Allan Russell's Relationship Timeline: See Photos

Jana Kramer and Fiance Allan Russell's Relationship Timeline

Read article

She continued at the time: “I’m at soccer games and it’s just so cool. It’s just very full circle. Like … all the dust has settled and it’s just becoming whole again.”

After Russell proposed to Jana, her former spouse offered his blessing.

“[Mike] was like, ‘Hey, I’m really happy for you. Allan’s a great guy,’” she recalled during a May episode of her podcast. “Actually, I started to cry because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.’ He’s like, ‘After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.’ It meant so much to me that he said that.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories