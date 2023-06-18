Jana Kramer penned a thoughtful holiday message to both her fiancé, Allan Russell, and her ex-husband Mike Caussin.

“Happy fathers days [sic] to all the dads out there, especially these three 💙,” the One Tree Hill alum, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 18, referring to Russell, 42, Caussin, 36, and her dad, Martin Kramer.

Jana also uploaded a trio of snaps to accompany her caption, including a sweet pic where the Scottish soccer coach cradled her baby bump.

The Michigan native — who went public with Russell in January, six months before getting engaged — announced earlier this month that the couple is expecting their first baby together. (Jana is already a mother to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, whom she coparents with Caussin. Russell, for his part, has a 16-year-old son from a previous relationship.)

“It was a shock. I didn’t think I could get pregnant,” Jana said during an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast earlier this month, noting that her past miscarriages made her worried about carrying a pregnancy to term. “[Allan] had asked me, ‘Do you wanna have another baby?’ He [was] the first person that I was like, ‘With you, yeah, I would.’ And then I remember being upset, going, ‘I just don’t think I could.’ I’m like, ‘If you really want one, I might not be your girl because I don’t know if I can physically carry a baby again.’”

The “I Got the Boy” songstress’ Sunday tribute also included a selfie of Caussin sitting on an airplane with Jolie and Jace.

Jana and the former NFL player were married for nearly six years, finalizing their divorce in 2021 after Caussin allegedly cheated on her multiple times. Since then, they’ve worked to amicably coparent their little ones and strike up a friendship with each other’s new partners.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Everyone just gets along really well and that’s a really, it’s a really beautiful thing,” Jana exclusively told Us Weekly in April of Caussin and Russell. “Like, I sat back one time and just kind of watched … I’m like, ‘OK, things can turn around and it can be beautiful.’”

She continued at the time: “I’m at soccer games and it’s just so cool. It’s just very full circle. Like … all the dust has settled and it’s just becoming whole again.”

After Russell proposed to Jana, her former spouse offered his blessing.

“[Mike] was like, ‘Hey, I’m really happy for you. Allan’s a great guy,’” she recalled during a May episode of her podcast. “Actually, I started to cry because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.’ He’s like, ‘After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.’ It meant so much to me that he said that.”