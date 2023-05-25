Offering his support. Jana Kramer revealed what her ex-husband Mike Caussin thinks of her engagement to boyfriend Allan Russell.

The One Tree Hill alum, 39, explained that her daughter, Jolie, 7, actually delivered the news to her dad, 36, during a FaceTime call. “She’s like, ‘Guess what, Daddy? Mommy’s engaged!'” Kramer recalled during the Thursday, May 25, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “And he’s like, ‘Aw, that’s nice.’ I would have liked to have told him, but I also don’t want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad.”

The “Why Ya Wanna” songstress noted that Caussin then asked her for a private chat away from Jolie and their son, Jace, 4. “He was like, ‘Hey, I’m really happy for you. Allan’s a great guy,'” the Michigan native recalled her ex-husband saying. “Actually, I started to cry because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.’ He’s like, ‘After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.’ It meant so much to me that he said that.”

The former NFL player and the Friday Night Lights alum tied the knot in 2015 but separated just over one year later. Shortly after their August 2016 split, Us Weekly broke the news that Caussin cheated on Kramer with multiple women and was seeking treatment for sex addiction. The twosome later reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017.

In September 2020, the pair coauthored a book about their romance titled The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully. Less than one year later, however, Kramer filed for divorce just shy of her and Caussin’s sixth wedding anniversary. The duo finalized their split in July 2021.

After the breakup, the country singer exclusively told Us that her coparenting dynamic with Caussin was “not fabulous,” adding that she hoped their relationship would improve with time. “We’re doing an OK job,” she explained in February 2022. “I’ll just say this: I’m doing my part in what I can do to be a good coparent.”

More recently, the former couple seem to be getting along well. On her podcast, Kramer revealed that she and Caussin had previously discussed whether Russell, 42, was planning to propose. “Mike and I have had conversations,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “He likes Allan, they’ve hung out. They’re at games and stuff together. Everything’s great. [Mike] had asked me, ‘Do you think you and Allan will get married?’ And I’m like, ‘We’ve definitely talked about it.'”

Kramer announced on Thursday’s “Whine Down” episode that she and the former soccer player are engaged after six and a half months together. “It was a really beautiful night sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view,” the “I Got the Boy” artist recalled of her beau’s proposal.

Jolie, for one, was very excited about the development and “started jumping up and down” after Russell popped the question. “It was the cutest thing ever. It’s like, she knew what was happening,” Kramer gushed. “She was just like, ‘You’re getting married!’”

This will mark the Chicago Fire alum’s fourth trip down the aisle. Before she wed Caussin, Kramer was previously married to Michael Gambino for several months in 2004 and Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011.