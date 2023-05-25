Cancel OK
Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Allan Russell After 6 Months of Dating: Details

By
Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Allan Russell
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer John Salangsang/Shutterstock

A new beginning! Jana Kramer revealed that she is engaged to Allan Russell after six months of dating.

The country singer, 39, shared the exciting news on the Thursday, May 25, episode of her “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast, revealing that the 42-year-old soccer coach — who is based in England — popped the question while they were visiting Kramer’s new homebuild with her children.

“It was a really beautiful night sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view,” the One Tree Hill alum, who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin, explained on her podcast, setting the scene.

Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Allan Russell 2
Jana Kramer and Allan Russell Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

After addressing Kramer by name, the former soccer player “got down on one knee,” which thrilled Jolie, who “just started jumping up and down.”

“It was the cutest thing ever. It’s like, she knew what was happening,” the “I Got the Boy” singer gushed. “She was just like, you’re getting married!”

As for how exactly Russell proposed, Kramer joked that she “blacked out” during that part, admitting he said something along the lines of, “You’re the love of my life … will you marry me?” The two then burst into tears.

“It felt very sentimental,” she shared.

This will mark Kramer’s fourth trip down the aisle. She was previously married to Michael Gambino for several months in 2004, Jonathon Schaech from 2010 to 20111 and Caussin, 36, from 2015 to 2021.

Story is developing.

