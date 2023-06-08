Sharing her fears. Jana Kramer opened up about the scarier aspects of pregnancy after revealing that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Allan Russell.

“It was a shock. I didn’t think I could get pregnant,” the One Tree Hill alum, 39, revealed during the Thursday, June 8, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast, explaining that her past miscarriages made her worried that she was unable to carry a pregnancy to term.

The country singer noted that she and Russell, 42, had discussed parenthood and were trying to conceive, but she still didn’t think it would be possible. “He had asked me, ‘Do you wanna have another baby?’ He the first person that I was like, ‘With you, yeah, I would,'” Kramer recalled. “And then I remember being upset, going, ‘I just don’t think I could.’ I’m like, ‘If you really want one, I might not be your girl because I don’t know if I can physically carry a baby again.'”

The Michigan native and the former soccer player agreed to try getting pregnant for one month so that Kramer would give birth before her 40th birthday in December if they were successful. “If it’s meant to be it’s gonna happen,” the Private Practice alum said. “And here we are.”

The “Why Ya Wanna” songstress is now 15 weeks along, but earlier in her pregnancy, she worried that she was having another miscarriage. “I was shocked, but it was also freaky because I bled so bad, like, gushing blood,” Kramer said. “And I’m bawling my eyes out. I couldn’t make it to the toilet.”

The former Friday Night Lights star went to the doctor, where she learned that she had a “big hemorrhage” and only a 50/50 chance of carrying the pregnancy to term. Russell remained optimistic, but Kramer didn’t take the news as well because of her previous reproductive struggles. In 2018, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed that she suffered multiple miscarriages during her marriage to Mike Caussin, with whom she shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4.

“It’s frustrating, but what I’ve realized is, it’s truly a miracle to have a baby and it’s all in God’s timing and hands,” Kramer wrote via Instagram in December 2017. “If it’s meant to be, it will be.” Nearly one year later, the “I Got the Boy” singer and Caussin, 36, welcomed Jace.

Prior to this pregnancy, Kramer had told men she was dating that she wasn’t interested in having another child, in part because of the fear of losing another baby. “As a woman that has had a bunch of miscarriages, I feel broken,” she said on Thursday. “Yes, I know I’m a woman, but when you miscarry that many times, you’re like, ‘Am I? I can’t even carry a baby.’ I don’t wanna relive that again, feeling that way. That was awful.”

After moving past the hemorrhage and the morning sickness, however, Kramer is excited to be enjoying her pregnancy with Russell. “I cannot tell you how incredible this man is,” she gushed. “For, like, five straight weeks, I laid in bed while he cooked and cleaned did laundry — I mean, all of it.”

The Prom Night actress said that she and Russell know their baby’s sex but are keeping it a secret — for now. Jace and Jolie, meanwhile, are thrilled to have another sibling. “They are so excited,” Kramer said. “Every day Jolie is like, ‘Hi, baby!’ She is just already so excited. Jace is too.”

Last month, the Spring Breakdown star announced that she and Russell got engaged after six months of dating. Their union will mark Kramer’s fourth trip down the aisle. She was previously married to Michael Gambino for several months in 2004, Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011 and Caussin from 2015 to 2021.

During her podcast, Kramer said that she and Russell already know they plan to get married “later next year,” but they’re finalizing the details. “We’re just still working on the where,” she explained.