Jana Kramer has shown off her pregnancy progress ever since she found out that she and her fiancé, Allan Russell, are expecting their first child together.

“We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement … at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!!” the One Tree Hill alum wrote via Instagram in June 2023, several weeks after Russell proposed. “Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever.”

In Kramer’s Instagram announcement, she debuted her baby bump in a series of maternity photos with the Scottish soccer coach and her two eldest children: Jolie and Jace, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

The “I Got the Boy” songstress revealed in January 2023 that she had started dating Russell.

“I’m, like, such a lover. I love to love. It’s not something that I’m like, ‘I have to get married [again], but, you know, I definitely found my person,” Kramer exclusively told Us Weekly the following April, gushing over the former soccer pro. “He’s incredible. He’s just very safe. I’m just different around him. I’m more calm. And again, I’ve never felt safe in a relationship and it’s just — it’s really nice to feel that.”

Kramer and the retired athlete began their relationship by dating long-distance — she lives in Nashville with her kids while Russell is based in England coaching for Norwich FC — before he eventually joined her stateside. Russell, who shares an older son from a past relationship, has even struck up an amicable bond with Caussin amid his whirlwind romance with Kramer.

“Everyone just gets along really well and that’s a really, it’s a really beautiful thing,” the country singer told Us in April 2023. “Like, I sat back one time and just kind of watched … I’m like, ‘OK, things can turn around and it can be beautiful.’ I’m at soccer games and it’s just so cool. It’s just very full circle. Like, all the dust has settled and it’s just becoming whole again.”

After Russell popped the question to Kramer, the former football pro had a sweet reaction.

“[Mike] was like, ‘Hey, I’m really happy for you. Allan’s a great guy,’” Kramer — who was previously married to Michael Gambino for less than one year in 2004 and to Johnathon Schaech from 2010 to 2011 — recalled during a May 2023 episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “Actually, I started to cry because he goes, ‘Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.’ He’s like, ‘After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.’ It meant so much to me that he said that.”

