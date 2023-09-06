Tom Brady Feels At Ease In His Relationship With Irina Shayk

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk aren’t letting their jam-packed lives get in the way of their romance.

“Irina and Tom are still dating. Both of them are busy with families and their careers, but they enjoy each other’s company,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Irina thinks Tom is a sweet, standup guy, and Tom feels at ease with Irina.”

The relationship update comes one week after Shayk, 37, made headlines for posing topless while on a summer getaway with her ex-husband Bradley Cooper. “Tom has no idea if Irina is still seeing Bradley, but it’s really none of his business,” another insider shared with Us on August 29. “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.” (Shayk and Cooper, 48, share daughter Lea De Seine, 6.)

Following her and Cooper’s 2019 split, Shayk was romantically linked to Vito Schnabel and Kanye West. Shayk, however, marks Brady’s first relationship since his 2022 divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. (The exes are parents to kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady also shares son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

Brady and Shayk sparked romance rumors in July after the latter was spotted leaving the former NFL star’s house after an apparent sleepover. “Things are very new, [but] Tom has hung out with Irina a few times,” a third source told Us at the time. “Right now, Tom’s main priorities are focusing on his [three] kids and just having fun. However, he’s interested in getting to know Irina better.”

Last month, fans questioned Brady and Shayk’s relationship status after news broke that they would not be celebrating the athlete’s 46th birthday together. “He’ll be spending his birthday with the loves of his life — his children,” a source explained to Us, adding that the athlete “traveled to Africa and will be celebrating there with them.”

Brady shared snaps from his family’s “incredible” Africa trip via Instagram. “It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories,” he captioned a slideshow of pics on August 8. “I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life.”

As Brady and Shayk’s connection continues to grow, Bündchen feels “totally unbothered.” Another insider told Us last month, “[She’s] happy he’s moved on because she has too. She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn’t concerned one way or another.”

Recently, Bündchen explained that she is staying focused on her personal goals. “I’ve always trusted that every situation, no matter how challenging, has something to teach us and happens for our growth,” she said in an August interview with Vogue Brazil. “I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin