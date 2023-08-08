Tom Brady is turning over a new leaf as he enters the next phase of his life.

“What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent … Africa 🖤🖤🖤. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories,” Brady, 46, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 8, alongside a series of photos from his trip. “This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings. I couldn’t imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has.”

He continued: “I’ve experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with … my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life.”

Brady’s vacation photos included his son Jack, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and daughter Vivian, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen, 43, also share son Benjamin, 13, but he seemingly didn’t make the trip.

In the slideshow, Brady shared a series of snaps of the trio’s adventures including taking in the stunning savannah and exotic wildlife.

“To wake up to sunrises and untouched parts of our beautiful planet, to witness these animals in all their glory, to see how different people can live with true joy and happiness continues to bring me great lessons in learning,” he penned.

Brady went on to share two “meaningful” quotes that he wanted to begin his “next chapter with” after having them in his “mind for some time.”

“The life you lead, is the lesson you teach,” one quote states. The other reads, “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?”

The former quarterback ended his lengthy post thanking his fans for all their “love and support” over the years and his philosophy for the upcoming year.

“I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose,” he said.

Before embarking on his trip, Brady made headlines for his new romance with Irina Shayk. While Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Shayk, 37, was not going on the family trip, a source confirmed that the twosome’s connection is “very new, but they’re enjoying spending time with each other.”

“He won’t be spending his birthday with her,” the source explained. “He’s out of the country and focusing on his family.”