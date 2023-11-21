One year after divorcing NFL legend Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen posted a message about heartbreaks.

“Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about. We don’t see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs,” the Brazilian model, 43, wrote Saturday, November 18 on Instagram.

Bündchen did not mention her split from Brady, 46, which they announced on October 28, 2022. They were married for 13 years and have two children, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Bündchen was also stepmother to Brady’s son, Jack, 10, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

“As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture,” the former Victoria Secret Angel continued. “I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today.” Bündchen’s message was accompanied by a picture of her sitting on the beach with her eyes closed.

In September, Büchchen had kind words for her former husband when she spoke with CBS Sunday Morning.

“He’s the father of my kids,” she said about the seven-time Super Bowl champion. “So, I always wish him the best. I’m so grateful that he gave me wonderful children and I think, you know, when a door shuts, other doors open.”

She added that she’s adapted to no longer being married.

“I’m in a different place in my life,” Bündchen said during the interview. “I’m able to choose more of what I want. Before I was more surviving, and now I’m living. It’s different.”

The divorce was announced during Brady’s 23rd and final season in the NFL. He announced his retirement on February 1, 2022, then 40 days later, Brady revealed he had changed his mind and would play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bündchen told Vanity Fair in March that she supported Brady following his passion.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” Büchchen insisted. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

In the same interview, Büchchen said her divorce was like “the death of my dream.”

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she told the magazine. “You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for.”