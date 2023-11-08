Irina Shayk isn’t sharing any details about her “personal” life — especially her fling with Tom Brady.

The model, 37, offered “no comment” when asked about her relationship with the retired New England Patriot, 46, during her Elle magazine profile, which was published on Wednesday, November 8.

“I share my work stuff because I decided to keep my personal life personal,” Shayk explained. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something that belongs to me. If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will.”

Shayk and Brady kicked off their brief romance in July after the pair were photographed sharing a sweet moment outside of the former NFL star’s Los Angeles home. Brady was later spotted picking up Shayk from her L.A. hotel, further fueling romance rumors.

Related: Irina Shayk's Dating History: From Bradley Cooper to Kanye West Irina Shayk has been in several long-term relationships in the public eye, but she believes that less is more when it comes to sharing her dating life with the world. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” the model told Glamour U.K. in February […]

A source told Us Weekly that same month that things between Shayk and Brady were “very new,” but they had “hung out” multiple times.

“Right now, Tom’s main priorities are focusing on his [three] kids and just having fun,” the insider added.

Brady shares two kids — Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10 — with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Per the source, Bündchen was “totally unbothered” by Brady’s romance with Shayk. (Brady and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan also share 15-year-old son Jack.)

“[She’s] happy because he’s moved on because she has too,” a separate source told Us in July. “She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn’t concerned one way or another.”

Shayk previously dated Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019, and they welcomed daughter Lea De Seine in 2017. While Shayk was linked to Brady, made waves for a vacation with Cooper, 48, sharing topless photos of herself and a shirtless snap of Cooper from the trip.

A third source told Us at the time that Brady had “no idea” where Shayk and Cooper stood.

“It’s really none of his business,” the insider shared. “Tom and Irina aren’t in a committed relationship, so she’s free to see anybody she likes.”

Related: Model Moms! A Guide to Gigi, Gisele and More Supermodels' Kids From the runway to the playroom, many well-known supermodels have learned to balance their careers with raising little ones at home. Gigi Hadid became a mom in September 2020 when she and then-partner Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, Khai. (Hadid and Malik dated on and off beginning in 2015 before they split for good in […]

Things between Shaky and Brady the duo came to an end late last month.

“Tom and Irina have split, things between them fizzled out and they went their separate ways,” a source confirmed to Us in October. “There’s no ill will towards each other.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Two years before Wednesday’s Elle cover, Shayk was more candid about her personal life, speaking to the magazine about Lea and Cooper.

“I never understood the term coparenting,” she explained to Elle in March 2021. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Coparenting is parenting.”