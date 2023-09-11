Tom Brady was back at Gillette Stadium – and he brought his three kids with him for the special occasion.

The former New England Patriots quarterback was celebrated during halftime of the team’s season opener in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, September 10, against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady’s three children, Vivian, 10, Benjamin, 13, and Jack, 16, attended in support of their dad. The NFL star shares Vivian and Benjamin with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and Jack with Bridget Moynahan.

In an Instagram post on Monday, September 11, Brady posted several snaps of his three kids by his side. On the field, the three sported matching No. 12 jerseys to support their dad.

The 46-year-old wrote in the post that the celebration was a reminder of “how lucky” he feels to spend his life “surrounded by such incredible people.”

“Coming back to New England to celebrate what WE accomplished was so special, and it’s a day that I’ll never forget,” he wrote. “Being able to spend time with teammates, family, friends, coaches, and most importantly all the fans of Patriot nation is something that I’ll never take for granted.”

After winning six Super Bowls and playing 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady left the team in 2020.

“We won a whole lot of games up here… and believe it or not we had a whole lot of fun doing it,” he concluded in his post. “I’m so lucky to have been a New England Patriot. Foxboro Forever.”

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons, and won a seventh Super Bowl ring in 2020. In February 2022, he announced he was retiring after 22 years, before reversing his decision in March 2022 to return for another year. But nearly one year later in February 2023, Brady took to Instagram to share the news that he was retiring — this time for good.

“I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all,” he wrote at the time. “I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️.”

New England was the latest stop for him and his three kids. Brady took his children to the US Open on Friday, September 8, cheering on Novak Djokovic during his semi-final victory over Ben Shelton at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Brady is expected to be back at the Gillette Stadium on June 12, 2024, when he will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

“All our lives take us on different journeys,” Brady said during his halftime speech on September 10. “They take us to different places, they bring different people into our lives, but one thing that I am sure of — and that will never change — is that I am a Patriot for life.”