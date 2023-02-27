Red (carpet) hot romances! Hollywood’s favorite celebrity couples descended upon the City of Angels in honor of the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26.

The 29th annual SAG Awards didn’t disappoint on the star power as it continued its legacy of honoring actors in both film and television. Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts were among the first couples to arrive at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Rookie: Feds star, 53, shined bright in a yellow custom Vera Wang Haute Couture gown. The actress’ wife, 40, stood by her side in a sleek black suit and black bow tie. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, celebrated Nash’s nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role on Dahmer.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, meanwhile, enjoyed a night away from their two kids on Sunday — and sizzled as they posed for photos together. The duo, who wed in 2010, share daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7.

The pair didn’t color coordinate at the awards show, but they did complement one another with their ensembles. Blunt, 40, wore a sexy, red fitted Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with flowers. She topped off the look with a bold red lip and natural wavy hair. The Office alum, for his part, wore a black pinstriped suit with a pocket watch.

The lovebirds stepped out on Sunday to toast the England native’s Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series nod for her work on The English.

The outing came two months after Krasinski, 43, revealed that despite showing his kids his projects, they aren’t convinced that he is an actor like his wife. In fact, the Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan star joked in December 2022 that his daughters think Blunt is married to an office worker because of an interaction they had at school.

“I was walking them to school one day and this guy came up and he went, ‘John! From The Office!’” he recalled during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “He went, ‘Oh, my God, it’s so good to see you!’ And I said, ‘Thanks.’ And we kept walking.”

Although Krasinski insisted at the time that he didn’t work at an office, his girls didn’t believe him. “My kids thought that [Emily] had married me out of charity, like, ‘You’re so nice to marry an accountant! That’s so nice of you,’” he joked. “Because they don’t know what I do.”

