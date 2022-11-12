“Their careers may be busy, but they have a great family life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018. “Most of the time, they’re just normal parents taking their kids to birthday parties and playdates. On the weekend they’re all out having brunch and playing at the park.”
“Hazel had my accent for a really long time and would say things like ‘water,’ which I was really proud of,” Blunt said during an October 2016 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, before noting that “the other day” she had switched her dictation. “I was like, ‘No!’”
“They’ve actually been in a proper school with school uniforms,” the Wild Mountain Thyme actress said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2020. “Miraculously, they’re sounding quite British, which I’m completely over the moon about.”
She added: “[Violet] sent me a video, well she didn’t actually send it but someone sent it, of her singing ‘Jingle Bells,’ and she goes, ‘Jingle ol’ da waye!’ Almost like a Cockney. It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing ‘Jingle Bells.’ The craziest accent ever — it was kind of brilliant.”
Scroll below for more of Blunt and Krasinski’s sweetest quotes about parenting:
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Rare Quotes About Parenting, Raising Their 2 Daughters
April 2014
During her first pregnancy, Blunt gushed to Vogue that motherhood was the “coolest thing” that she’s ever experienced.
October 2016
During a The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance in 2016, the actress admitted it was disappointing when Hazel adopted her father’s American accent. (Krasinski hails from Boston.)
December 2016
“I’d had my first daughter, and when we went to go shoot [The Hollars when she was] I think she was 4 and a half or 5 months old, and I went into the movie in a completely different way,” Krasinski recalled to TODAY. “I think having kids totally changes your perception of family and where you’re from.”
He added: “I think you realize first and foremost how it's really hard to be a great parent and you’re just trying. There’s no perfection. There's no school. There's no defined way to go about it; you're just learning. And I think that there’s such a long period of time when you're a kid that you see your parents as superheroes; they can do no wrong. But you realize they figured everything out by trial and error too, and there's something very humbling about that. I really connected to my parents even more, thinking of them as young parents, as I am now.”
January 2019
After the A Quiet Place director won a Critic’s Choice Award for helming the thriller, he gave his family a sweet shoutout. He gushed: “I got to make a movie about a love story, and a love letter to my kids and I got to do it with the love of my life by my side. So, I’m pretty sure it doesn’t get much better than that!”
February 2020
Blunt revealed to Marie Claire what she plans to teach her daughters as they grow up. “I encourage empathy in my kids and embracing differences and not being scared of them, or teasing people for them, you know?” she said in 2020. “Making mistakes, or feeling like you have something that causes you to make mistakes, is a good thing. It’s how you learn, and it’s how you grow. When you go through something like that, you establish a real sense of kindness. And you’ve got to be kind to yourself and you’re going to be kind to other people.”
“I genuinely cannot tell you what a huge deal it is for me to be here right now! I have been watching this show since I was 8 years old. I was trying to explain that to my kids, what I was doing this week, and I told them, ‘You know how your favorite show is Paw Patrol? My favorite show is SNL,’” the Massachusetts native said during the variety series. “‘So for me, it’s like I’m on Paw Patrol.’ And they were like, ‘What? You’re on Paw Patrol?’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no.’”
May 2021
“I don't want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids,” Blunt told the U.K.’s Sunday Times of her fame. “If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I'd be thrilled. They don't even want to see what I do. They don't even like it when I put on makeup. They don't like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy."
“They loved [DC League of Super-Pets],” Krasinski told Jimmy Fallon during a July 2022 appearance of taking his daughters to see his animated project. “They were laughing very, very hard. I think up until now, they didn’t believe I was actually in the business because they’ve never seen anything I’ve done.”
The Jack Ryan actor quipped that Hazel and Violet finally realized that he wasn’t “an accountant.”
November 2022
“I don't know if any parent thinks they're ever juggling it well,” Blunt told E! News of motherhood. "I've just surrendered to: 'This is our life.’ I guess that's all we've ever known and it's all my kids have ever known. … They’ve got that ownership of us as parents. It's not they're not like running to see me in a movie, which keeps you humble."