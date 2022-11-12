Their greatest roles! While Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are acclaimed actors and directors, they tout parenthood as their greatest achievement.

“It’s really the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me,” the Devil Wears Prada actress gushed to Vogue in April 2014 of her first pregnancy. “I feel good, although I do wake up feeling like my grandmother.”

She jokingly added at the time: “I sleep with a fortress of pillows around me. I’ve got one of those huge C-shaped ones. My husband calls it Gary.”

Blunt and the Office alum — who wed in 2010 — went on to welcome daughters Hazel and Violet in February 2014 and June 2016, respectively.

“Their careers may be busy, but they have a great family life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018. “Most of the time, they’re just normal parents taking their kids to birthday parties and playdates. On the weekend they’re all out having brunch and playing at the park.”

While the England native and Krasinski love doting on their little ones, Hazel and Violet are not as keen to understand their parents’ careers.

“They are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen, but they’re really into Jungle Cruise,” Blunt quipped during a July 2021 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, referring to her Disney film with Dwayne Johnson. “They love the jaguar, they love DJ, they love the dynamic, they love the whole world. It makes me so happy!”

While the Mary Poppins Returns star is happy to show off her acting achievements to her daughters, she’s less pleased about their American accents.

“Hazel had my accent for a really long time and would say things like ‘water,’ which I was really proud of,” Blunt said during an October 2016 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, before noting that “the other day” she had switched her dictation. “I was like, ‘No!’”

Years later, their girls had adapted Blunt’s posh phrasing after the family moved across the pond.

“They’ve actually been in a proper school with school uniforms,” the Wild Mountain Thyme actress said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December 2020. “Miraculously, they’re sounding quite British, which I’m completely over the moon about.”

She added: “[Violet] sent me a video, well she didn’t actually send it but someone sent it, of her singing ‘Jingle Bells,’ and she goes, ‘Jingle ol’ da waye!’ Almost like a Cockney. It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing ‘Jingle Bells.’ The craziest accent ever — it was kind of brilliant.”

Scroll below for more of Blunt and Krasinski’s sweetest quotes about parenting: