Blimey! Is Duchess Meghan speaking with a British accent? A video of the newly minted duchess has grabbed the attention of social media users who are convinced the Los Angeles native is now speaking with a slight British accent.

“We all had a great day, I think,” the Duchess of Sussex said in the clip from her public appearance with Queen Elizabeth II in Cheshire, England, last month, after someone told her looked “gorgeous” at her May nuptials to Prince Harry. ”The sun was shining for us.”

Meghan made the permanent move to the U.K. after she and Harry announced their engagement in November 2017. Six months later, the couple tied the knot in front of 600 guests at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Social media users are currently debating whether or not the duchess is speaking with an accent in the aforementioned clip.

One user is a fan of Meghan’s alleged new accent, tweeting, “meghan markle developing a British accent is the cutest what?!”

“I don’t understand why it’s a big deal if Meghan Markle develops a British accent,” another user tweeted. “1. She’s married to one. 2. She’s an actress and has probably taken lessons in accents. And 3. It’s a subconscious form of empathy.”

Other users are not as convinced. “I just watched a full 1 minute video on Instagram to determine if Meghan Markle has already developed a British accent,” one person tweeted. “V productive morning. (I think she just sounds super formal/not sure if accent tho).”

A fourth user added: “The accent of Los Angeles is the most beautiful. I hope, she does not forget it!!!”

This is not the first time that an American has seemingly ditched their native tongue for a foreign accent. Back in the early ‘00s, Madonna temporarily adopted a British-sounding accent when she moved to England with her then-husband Guy Ritchie.

More recently, Lindsay Lohan debuted a bizarre accent in 2016. The actress described her new sound as a “mixture of most of the languages [she] understands or [is] trying to learn,” including English, French, Russian, Turkish, Italian and Arabic. According to The New York Times, however, Lohan was no longer speaking with the dialect when they interviewed the Disney alum last month.

