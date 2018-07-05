Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry still have that newlywed glow! The couple beamed while celebrating young leaders in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on Thursday, July 5, to celebrate youth throughout the Commonwealth. The pair were photographed grinning and exchanging a few looks during the royal outing.

The Commonwealth Youth Forum preceded the reception. Those workshops helped the young participants brainstorm about how they want the world to be by 2040. Harry and Meghan received briefings on how the youth are collaborating to make change and mold the future.