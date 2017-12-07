Life in the United Kingdom is good for Meghan Markle. A source tells Us Weekly that the royal bride-to-be is “incredibly moved” by the reception since moving to London after getting engaged to Prince Harry last month.

“People have been so supportive,” a source tells Us. “And the overall reaction has been really warm. She has been really touched by the incredible reception. Everything is still really new.”

The source adds that the majority of the Markle and Harry’s wedding planning won’t happen until after the holidays and the New Year. “She’s just enjoying her new environment and getting accustomed to her new life in London.”

As previously reported, the Suits actress, 36, and Harry, 33, will wed at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel in May 2018. Despite wedding plans taking a backseat until 2018, the source tells Us Markle is “super busy.”

The newly engaged couple, who met in July 2016 and confirmed their relationship that November, attended their first royal engagement together in Nottingham, England on Friday, December 1.

A source revealed to Us exclusively in in the new issue that after Markle and Harry enjoy a three-day Christmas celebration with Harry’s family, including Queen Elizabeth II, the duo will go on planned getaway.

“They plan to go on vacation together for more than a week,” a source told Us. “Expect them to come back tanned, refreshed and ready to take on a very busy 2018.”

