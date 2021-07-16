A change of heart. While Emily Blunt’s two kids are usually indifferent about her movies, they’re excited about her latest role.

“This interestingly has been the only trailer that they have watched multiple times,” the actress, 38, told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest of Jungle Cruise on Thursday, July 15. “They are usually disinterested in seeing me on screen, but they’re really into Jungle Cruise,” she explained. “They love the jaguar, they love DJ, [played by Dwayne Johnson], they love the dynamic, they love the whole world.”

The London native added that her and John Krasinski’s girls — Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5 — asked her to “play it again” multiple times. “It makes me so happy,” Blunt gushed during the Live With Kelly and Ryan episode.

She and the Office alum, 41, have a “great family life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018.

“Most of the time, they’re just normal parents taking their kids to birthday parties and playdates,” the insider explained at the time. “On the weekend they’re all out having brunch and playing at the park.”

The Quiet Place costars, who “like to blend in” while out and about with Hazel and Violet, are “very much in love.” The source said, “It’s the subtle ways they connect with each other through their facial expressions, body language and touch. There’s not much distance between them when they’re in a room. They keep an eye on each other.”

While raising their daughters, the couple are working to “navigate” their fame and keep the little ones “oblivious.”

Blunt told The Sunday Times in May: “Hazel came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?’ We’ve never said that word in our house. We don’t talk about it. Someone at school had clearly said it. I was like, ‘Um … not really, I don’t think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?’ She said, ‘Yeah,’ but then she wouldn’t divulge much more, you know, but it’s weird.”

Blunt and the 13 Hours star’s goal is to make sure that Hazel and her younger sister don’t “feel any more important or special or that there’s a glare on them any more than other kids,” she added.