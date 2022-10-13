Grab your Jimmy Choos! Anne Hathaway had fans speculating about a potential Devil Wears Prada sequel after she was spotted sitting next to Anna Wintour during New York Fashion Week.

“There’s not going to be a sequel,” the Oscar winner said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, which was published on Wednesday, October 12. “It’s not gonna happen. It’s just like, we can’t do it. It’s not gonna happen. It exists. There are other films. There will be other films. We can just watch that one [The Devil Wears Prada] again.”

Speculation that a follow-up film may be on the horizon came after the Bride Wars star, 39, and Vogue editor, 76, were photographed side-by-side next to Serena Williams at Michael Kors’ spring/summer 2023 show in New York City last month. Wintour donned a black and white floral dress with matching sunnies, while Hathaway, for her part, sported a seriously familiar ensemble.

While the Les Misérables star wasn’t wearing the infamous Chanel boots from the fashion flick, she did rock a brown jacket with a turtleneck sweater and a high ponytail — a look almost identical to what her Devil Wears Prada character wore in the final few minutes of the film.

Wintour is widely speculated to be the inspiration behind Meryl Streep’s character Miranda Priestley in the 2006 drama-comedy based on the Lauren Weisberger novel of the same name. Hathaway for her part, portrayed Andy Sachs — Streep’s assistant who is saddled with the responsibilities of a demanding boss while trying to make a name for herself in journalism.

Fans of the movie immediately made the fashion connection, taking to social media to speculate about what the parallel could mean.

“Anne Hathaway referencing herself from The Devil Wears Prada (17 years ago) while sitting next to Anna Wintour at fashion week… the grip she has on me,” one person tweeted at the time, while another wrote, “Andrea Sachs is THAT YOU?”

A third Twitter user, meanwhile, noticed how the Oscar winner fixed her bangs in an eerily similar way to her characters. “Anne Hathaway doing the same gesture as her character Andy Sachs,” they said alongside a clip of Hathway leaving exiting the show cut next to a clip from the drama-comedy.

While she admitted there was some similarity, Hathway told ET on Wednesday that she’s simply not savvy enough to think about channeling her character from the film.

“I wish that I was this clever,” Hathaway told the outlet. “I wish I had this kind of, I don’t know, Machiavellian tendency and I could move all the chess pieces. The truth is it was the outfit that came that fit, and that was the best hairstyle for it. And it turns out people really like The Devil Wears Prada. It was a funny coincidence. On the way out the door, I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if anybody will notice?'”

The fact that people did notice, Hathway shared, is a “beautiful kind of [thing].”

“If anything, it was a testament to people’s love of the movie and how deeply they’ve taken that film, and that’s just a wonderful feeling. I just feel so lucky,” she gushed.