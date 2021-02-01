Honoring his girls! John Krasinski’s two daughters received a special shout-out during his Saturday, January 30, Saturday Night Live appearance.

The actor, 41, wore a navy sweater with the letters “H” and “V” stitched onto the chest in white during the show’s closing moments, referencing Hazel, 6, and Violet, 4.

“John wanted to have his daughters’ initials monogrammed on his shirt for SNL goodnight looks,” his stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 31. “#GirlDad.”

The Massachusetts native also spoke about his and Emily Blunt’s little ones in the beginning of the show. “I am so honored to be hosting the first show of 2021,” the Office alum said in his monologue. “I genuinely cannot tell you what a huge deal it is for me to be here right now! I have been watching this show since I was 8 years old. I was trying to explain that to my kids, what I was doing this week, and I told them, ‘You know how your favorite show is Paw Patrol? My favorite show is SNL. So for me, it’s like I’m on Paw Patrol.’ And they were like, ‘What? You’re on Paw Patrol?’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no.’”

Krasinski joked, “They were like, ‘Oh, call us when you’re on Paw Patrol.'”

The NBC appearance was the Emmy nominee’s SNL debut with Machine Gun Kelly as the musical guest.

The Jack Ryan star and Blunt, 37, are notoriously private about their family life, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2018 that they “like to blend in” while raising their kids.

“Most of the time, they’re just normal parents taking their kids to birthday parties and playdates,” the insider told Us at the time. “On the weekend they’re all out having brunch and playing at the park. … They hide by the waiter station and watch from the shadows.”

The source called the couple “very much in love,” adding, “It’s the subtle ways they connect with each other through their facial expressions, body language and touch. There’s not much distance between them when they’re in a room. They keep an eye on each other.”

The A Quiet Place costars tied the knot in July 2010 in Italy. Hazel and Violet arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively.