Back from vacation! The cast of The White Lotus season 2 walked the red carpet at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26, setting aside their TV resort looks in favor of show-stopping formalwear.

Haley Lu Richardson stunned in a pearl-studded floor-length gown by Carolina Herrera with a matching clutch. She sported a crimson red lip and wore her honey blonde locks in a ’90s-style updo. Meghann Fahy and Theo James, who walked the carpet together, both rocked timeless looks. The Bold Type alum, 32, sported a cream-colored cutout frock from Ralph Lauren, while the Divergent actor, 38, looked dapper in a dark blazer and tie paired with a crisp white button-down.

Other White Lotus favorites who hit the carpet included Adam DiMarco, who brought the class in a black Dior suit, as well as F. Murray Abraham, who looked distinguished in a black suit, chocolate brown shirt and a matching black bowtie.

The cast of the HBO dramedy is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the ceremony. The other nominees include the casts of Better Call Saul, Severance, Ozark and The Crown.

Jennifer Coolidge also scored a solo nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for her performance as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. The Legally Blonde star, 61, was one of only two actors to appear in both seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus. Spoiler alert: she likely won’t be back for season 3, as her character died after jumping off a yacht in the season 2 finale.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Best in Show star has already collected several trophies for her turn as the misunderstood heiress, winning a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award in January.

“I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life and whatever,” Coolidge said while accepting her Golden Globe last month, thanking White Lotus creator Mike White for giving her a chance. “I had these giant ideas. And then you get older and, oh, s–t’s going to happen. And, Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me!”

The Massachusetts native also won an Emmy for playing Tanya last year, though that award corresponded with her performance in season 1, which aired in mid-2021. Her costar Murray Bartlett also picked up an award for his turn as Armond, while White, 52, scored awards for writing and directing. In addition to the actors’ individual awards, The White Lotus took home an Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, beating Pam & Tommy, Dopesick, Inventing Anna and The Dropout.

Keep scrolling to see the cast of The White Lotus at the 2023 SAG Awards: